Women's Asia Cup: lndia opts to bat against Bangladesh, Harmanpreet rested

India won the toss and opted to bat first against defending champions Bangladesh in a Women's Asia Cup league match here on Saturday.
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has been rested against the home team and Smriti Mandhana will lead the side in her place.
Shafali Verma, Kiran Navgire and Sneh Rana came in for Harmanpreet, D Hemalatha and Radha Yadav in the Indian playing eleven.
Bangladesh have left out Shamima Sultana and brought in Lata Mondal.
India lost by 14 runs against arch-rivals Pakistan in their last match.
Teams:
India: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
Bangladesh: Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (captain & wk), Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Sanjida Akter Meghla.
First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 13:45 IST