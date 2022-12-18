Women's IPL: Media rights may attract bids worth Rs 220-250 crore a year

The auction of the media rights for the Women's Indian Premier League (IPL) during the 2023-27 cycle may attract bids worth Rs 220-250 crore per year, according to sources at the Board of Control for in India (BCCI). The governing body is eyeing Rs 1,100-1,250 crore from media rights sales for the five-year period, persons in the know said. The inaugural edition of the Women’s IPL will happen in March next year.