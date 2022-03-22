Women's World Cup India vs Bangladesh Live: Ind win toss, elect to bat
India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup: With a comprehensive win, Mithali Raj's Indian team would look to improve their net run-rate to make their semi-final qualification chances brighter
India Women celebrating the win over Pakistan Women in CWC 2022. Photo: @BCCI
India vs Bangladesh Live: India Women's Cricket team take on Bangladesh Women's in a must-win encounter in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Of the previous two matches at Seddon Park, India have won one and lost one
India vs Bangladesh Toss Update Today
Indian Skipper Mithali Raj won the toss and decided to bat first against Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty at 1330 hrs Local time, which is 06:30 am IST
India Women vs Bangladesh Women Seddon Park Pitch Report
The pitch at Seddon Park has generally been helpful for the bowlers and high scoring matches haven't taken place apart from the one between India and West Indies, in which too, West Indies was not really able to compete with India. Thus in this match too, with Indian and Bangladeshi spinners churning up the runs, it is not going to be easy for the batters
India vs Bangladesh Hamilton Weather Update
Though rain was expected to play spoilsport in the game between India and Australia. But it rained for a very limited period and the match was anyhow completed fully. However, the weather for India vs Bangladesh game in Hamilton is forecasted to have rainfall in the first few hours of the scheduled play, which is from 1400 hrs Local time and 06:30 am IST. However, after the first three-four hours, there isn't going to be any rainfall. So most probably a curtailed game would be at our disposal in the match between India Women and Bangladesh Women
India Women Predicted Playing 11
Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Bangladesh Women Predicted Playing 11
Sharmin Akhter, Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam
India Women World Cup Squad
Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-capt) Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Taniya Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Bangladesh Women World Cup Squad
Shamima Sultana(w), Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Fariha Trisna, Shanjida Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Suraiya Azmin, Lata Mondal
Catch all the Live Score and updates from the India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup matc here
