JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Cricket » Cricket News

IPL 2022: KKR sign Aaron Finch as a replacement for Alex Hales
Business Standard

Women's World Cup India vs West Indies Live Score: Litmus test for Mandhana

India Women vs West Indies Women Live Updates: The likes of Smriti Mandhana, Harmnapreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh and most importantly captain Mithali Raj need to click together for India

Topics
Women Cricket World Cup | Women cricket India | India vs West Indies

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Smriti Mandhana vs West Indies in World Cup Warm-Up match. Photo: @BCCI
Smriti Mandhana vs West Indies in World Cup Warm-Up match. Photo: @BCCI

Women's World Cup IND vs WI Live: The India Women's cricket team take won West Indies Women's cricket team in their third game of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup at Seddon Park, Hamilton in New Zealand.

While West Indies have won both their previous games against big teams like New Zealand and England, India lost to New Zealand by 62 runs in its previous game but beat Pakistan by 107 runs. So far in the history of World Cups, India have remained unbeaten against West Indies in the previous six meetings.

Women's World Cup 2022 India vs West Indies Toss Update

India vs West Indies Cricket World Cup match today will begin at 06:30 am IST and 1400 hrs Local New Zealand time. Thus the toss between the India Women captain Mithali Raj and West Indies Women captain Stephanie Taylor would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, India Women vs New Zealand Women toss would take place at 06:00 am IST and 1330 hrs Local time.

India Women Predicted Playing 11

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana/ Poonam Yadav

West Indies Women Playing 11

Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Rashada Williams, Cherry Ann Fraser

Catch all the Live Updates from this India vs West Indies Women's World Cup 2022 match here

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, March 12 2022. 05:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY