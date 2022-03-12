Women's World Cup India vs West Indies Live Score: Litmus test for Mandhana

Women's World Cup IND vs WI Live: The India Women's cricket team take won West Indies Women's cricket team in their third game of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup at Seddon Park, Hamilton in New Zealand.

While West Indies have won both their previous games against big teams like New Zealand and England, India lost to New Zealand by 62 runs in its previous game but beat Pakistan by 107 runs. So far in the history of World Cups, India have remained unbeaten against West Indies in the previous six meetings.

Women's World Cup 2022 Toss Update

Cricket World Cup match today will begin at 06:30 am IST and 1400 hrs Local New Zealand time. Thus the toss between the India Women captain and West Indies Women captain Stephanie Taylor would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, India Women vs New Zealand Women toss would take place at 06:00 am IST and 1330 hrs Local time.

India Women Predicted Playing 11

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, (capt), (vc), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana/ Poonam Yadav

West Indies Women Playing 11

Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Rashada Williams, Cherry Ann Fraser

