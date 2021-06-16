IND vs NZ final: Top five Indian batsmen in ICC World Test Championship





IND vs NZ: Top Indian bowler in WTC will lead the Indian cricket team in the maiden (WTC) final, which will begin on June 18 at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton, against New Zealand. After defeating two of the finest Test-playing teams, Australia and England, in a bilateral series, India qualified for the WTC final.

The cricketing calendar got disturbed due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic last year, thus ICC cricket committee changed points system of WTC, making percentage points as the criteria for qualification. India remained at the top of the points table with 12 wins in 17 games while New Zealand came second with 7 wins in 11 matches.

The Indian cricket team would struggle to adapt to the English conditions, whereas New Zealand will view the WTC final as their best chance to win an ICC title as it will square off with England in a two-match Test series before facing India in the WTC final.

India's top batsmen in ICC WTC

The onus will be on India's star-studded batting line-up, which includes Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ajinkya Rahane, to give the team its best shot at winning the inaugural World Test Championship.





IND vs NZ final prize money, WTC playing conditions, Follow-on rule Rohit began opening during a bilateral series against South Africa in India, when he scored two double hundreds and established his dominance as an opener in The Mumbaikar was given numerous chances in the middle order, but he failed to cement his spot before team management asked him to open the batting. In the WTC cycle, has amassed 1,030 runs in 17 innings, averaging 64.37, with four hundred and two fifties.

Vice-captain has most runs in WTC for India as he scored 1,095 runs in 28 innings at an average of 43.8, including three centuries and six fifties. Rahane has been a trusted assistant to India’s charismatic captain Kohli and as a stand-in skipper, he led India to a dramatic 2-1 series win in Down Under after India was bundled out for a mere 36 in the first Test at Adelaide.

Here is the list of the top five Indian batsmen during the WTC cycle (2019-2021):



Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s Ajinkya Rahane 17 28 3 1095 115 43.8 2317 47.25 3 6 2 125 6 Rohit Sharma 11 17 1 1030 212 64.37 1597 64.49 4 2 0 123 27 Virat Kohli 14 22 2 877 254* 43.85 1563 56.11 2 5 4 108 3 Mayank Agarwal 12 20 0 857 243 42.85 1556 55.07 3 2 1 104 18 Chesteshwar Pujara 17 28 0 818 81 29.21 2222 36.81 0 9 3 98 3