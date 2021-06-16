IND vs NZ final: Top five Indian batsmen in ICC World Test Championship

-
Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has most runs in WTC for India as he scored 1,095 runs in 28 innings at an average of 43.8, including three centuries and six fifties. Rahane has been a trusted assistant to India’s charismatic captain Kohli and as a stand-in skipper, he led India to a dramatic 2-1 series win in Down Under after India was bundled out for a mere 36 in the first Test at Adelaide.
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|Ajinkya Rahane
|17
|28
|3
|1095
|115
|43.8
|2317
|47.25
|3
|6
|2
|125
|6
|Rohit Sharma
|11
|17
|1
|1030
|212
|64.37
|1597
|64.49
|4
|2
|0
|123
|27
|Virat Kohli
|14
|22
|2
|877
|254*
|43.85
|1563
|56.11
|2
|5
|4
|108
|3
|Mayank Agarwal
|12
|20
|0
|857
|243
|42.85
|1556
|55.07
|3
|2
|1
|104
|18
|Chesteshwar Pujara
|17
|28
|0
|818
|81
|29.21
|2222
|36.81
|0
|9
|3
|98
|3
Top 10 batsmen in WTC 2019-21:
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|Marnus Labuschagne (AUS)
|13
|23
|0
|1675
|215
|72.82
|2999
|55.85
|5
|9
|0
|186
|3
|Joe Root (ENG)
|20
|37
|2
|1660
|228
|47.42
|3037
|54.65
|3
|8
|3
|168
|5
|Smith Smith (AUS)
|13
|22
|1
|1341
|211
|63.85
|2509
|53.44
|4
|7
|1
|151
|7
|Ben Stokes (ENG)
|17
|32
|3
|1334
|176
|46
|2308
|57.79
|4
|6
|1
|142
|31
|Ajinkya Rahane (INDIA)
|17
|28
|3
|1095
|115
|43.8
|2317
|47.25
|3
|6
|2
|125
|6
|Rohit Sharma (INDIA)
|11
|17
|1
|1030
|212
|64.37
|1597
|64.49
|4
|2
|0
|123
|27
|Dimuth Karunaratne (SL)
|10
|18
|0
|999
|244
|55.5
|1873
|53.33
|4
|4
|0
|115
|2
|Jos Buttler (ENG)
|18
|31
|2
|963
|152
|33.2
|1821
|52.88
|1
|4
|1
|108
|14
|David Warner (AUS)
|12
|22
|2
|948
|335*
|47.4
|1519
|62.4
|3
|1
|3
|94
|1
|Babar Azam (PAK)
|10
|17
|3
|932
|143
|66.57
|1453
|64.14
|4
|5
|0
|114
|3
|Virat Kohli (INDIA)
|14
|22
|2
|877
|254*
|43.85
|1563
|56.11
|2
|5
|4
|108
|3
|Mayank Agarwal (INDIA)
|12
|20
|0
|857
|243
|42.85
|1556
|55.07
|3
|2
|1
|104
|18
|Dean Elgar (SA)
|11
|21
|2
|848
|160
|44.63
|1454
|58.32
|2
|3
|2
|128
|4
|Dominic Sibley (ENG)
|16
|28
|2
|844
|133*
|32.46
|2337
|36.11
|2
|4
|4
|95
|1
|Cheteshwar Pujara (INDIA)
|17
|28
|0
|818
|81
|29.21
|2222
|36.81
|0
|9
|3
|98
|3
