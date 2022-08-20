ZIM vs IND 2nd ODI Live Updates: India aim series win, Zimbabwe stability
Zimbabwe vs India 2nd ODI Live Updates: Indian team is at a juncture where they need just one win to wrap up another series and take an unassailable 2-0 lead. Zimbabwe would look to show some fight
India cricket team | Zimbabwe | India-Zimbabwe Cricket Series
India vs Zimbabwe, Source: ICC Twitter handle
ZIM vs IND 2nd ODI LIVE
After a resounding 10-wicket win in the first match of the three-match series against Zimbabwe, Team India would be looking to take an unassailable lead by winning the second game on August 20, 2022. They would be up against a team which could not take even a single wicket and none of whose top four batters crossed the double-digit mark.
The second game is also scheduled to take place at the same venue- Harare Sports Club in Harare. The pitch was as good as it gets and yet the Zimbabwe batters could not utilise it to the best of their abilities. In the next game though, they must change a few things to provide proper competition to India.
IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Toss
Indi skipper KL Rahul once again won the toss and once again decided to field first at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.
Playing elevens of both the teams
Zimbabwe have made two changes in their playing 11 and brought in Takudzwanashe Kaitano in place of Marumani and Tanaka Chivanga in place of Richard Ngarava.
For India, Deepak Chahar has been rested and Shardul Thakur has been brought in his place.
India Playing 11
Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Zimbabwe Playing 11
Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga
How will the pitch play?
Harare has been a batting-friendly wicket and would continue to be so. There is early help ford the bowlers in the morning, but post that it is a good track to improve batting averages. Spin bowlers also get something out of the wicket from the old ball.
Zimbabwe vs India 2nd ODI Live Updates: Catch all the updates from India’s tour of Zimbabwe with the second match today at the Harare Sports Club
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
