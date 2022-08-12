Zimbabwe names 17-member squad for 3-match ODI series against India

-
Zimbabwe on Thursday named a 17-member squad for the three-match ODI series against India starting next week.
The series is set to start from August 18 onwards and will go on till August 22.
The original captain of Zimbabwe Craig Ervine is still out of the squad due to a hamstring injury and will miss the ODI series against India with Regis Chakabva, who lead Zimbabwe to a 2-1 ODI series triumph against Bangladesh, continuing to lead the side.
Fast bowlers Blessing Muzarabani and Tendai Chatara continue to remain on the sidelines in the series against India too. The left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza will miss the series due to a shoulder injury.
The first match of the series, which will be a part of the World Cup Super League, will be played on August 18 in Harare. The same venue would also host the next two ODIs on Saturday and Monday.
The wicketkeeper-batter Chakabva had led the national team for the first time in the series against Bangladesh but missed the final match with a hand sprain, and Sikandar Raza had led the side in his absence.
Chakabva returned to captain the side for the three-match series. The BCCI Medical Team assessed KL Rahul and cleared him to play in the upcoming three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe.
The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Thursday appointed him the captain of the side and named Shikhar Dhawan as his deputy.
Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan was supposed to lead the side touring Zimbabwe. But after KL Rahul has been cleared, the right-hander has been made the captain and Dhawan as his deputy.
Zimbabwe ODI squad: Regis Chakabva (c), Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Ryan Burl, Innocent Kaia, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba and Donald Tiripano.
