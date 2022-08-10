How can even Ashwin come in India's Asia Cup team? asks Kiran More

Former chairman of the selection committee Kiran More has questioned the decision of including veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the 15-member Indian squad announced for the Asia Cup 2022 -- slated to begin from August 27 in the UAE.

The BCCI picked two spinners and three spin-bowling all-rounders for the Asia Cup. The spin attack includes Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Hooda.

More said that he was taken aback by seeing Ashwin's name on the list. Speaking to Star Sports, he opined that India should have either picked an extra seamer in Mohammed Shami or a spinner in Axar Patel in place of Ashwin.

"Even I was surprised. How can Ashwin even come in this team? And every time. Even in the last World Cup he was picked in the team, and then did not play. Look at his IPL record, it is not that good. I really felt Shami should have taken that role or Axar Patel. And Axar has performed very well. Shami is my player and he will go to the World Cup. I want wicket-taking bowlers. Shami can pick wickets with the new ball, in the middle overs and in the slog overs as well," he said.

Ashwin's selection has time and again been questioned by experts. Earlier, former chairman of selectors Krishnamachari Srikkanth questioned his place in India's T20I squad.

--IANS

cs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)