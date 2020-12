2021 may see people using technology to thrive, not just survive

Technology saved humanity in 2020. Many may argue against it, but any semblance of normal life in 2020 was enabled by connected technologies. Much of the connected experience may be dialed back as people resume normal life in a post-vaccine world.

Despite the nostalgia of a pre-Covid world, expect technology to remain dominant in almost every aspect of our lives. The year 2021 is likely to emerge as the one where people adopt technology in every activity possible. Not only in a crisis, as it did in 2020, but willingly and with a better plan. The Covid crisis triggered rapid ...