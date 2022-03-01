83% Indian BFSI players think AI must to boost customer experience: Report

-
ALSO READ
Decoded: What is artificial intelligence and how can it be a gamechanger?
BFSI Insight Summit: Why should we not seek subsidy, ask panelists
BFSI Insight Summit: Privatisation has to be path-dependent, say panelists
BFSI Summit: Worst is behind, slippages may rise, say India's top bankers
3 reasons why analysts expect SBI Life to outperform peers
-
Artificial intelligence (AI) is fast gaining ground as a must have technology tool among banking and financial services. About 83 per cent of survey respondents cited enhancing customer experience as the top business driver for Indian financial services for AI implementation, said a survey by PwC-Ficci.
The report 'Uncovering the ground truth: AI in Indian financial services' also said that more than 80 per cent of respondents from the banking and financial services industry say that they have deployed chatbots to make customer servicing easy.
Sudipta Ghosh, partner & leader – Data & Analytics, PwC India, said, “Maturity of using and adopting AI-enabled solutions with a deeper understanding of not just the business case, technology and data but also the risks around security, privacy and accountability will differentiate the leaders from the rest.”
The survey found that chatbots are the most deployed. Almost 82 per cent of the respondents said they have deployed chatbots to make customer servicing easy. Around 65 per cent of them have deployed fraud detection AI engines, making it the second most common use case in the FS industry, followed by 56 per cent who have deployed virtual assistants.
Vivek Belgavi,partner & leader – Fintech, PwC India, said, “AI is used every day within payments, credit risk, investment recommendations and particularly in the area of intelligent digital assistants that handle regular customer service enquiries and tasks. Indian BFSI organisations looking to move ahead on the AI adoption curve can use AI to boost revenues through increased
personalisation of services and embedding intelligence in automation and digital ecosystem partnerships.”
Despite the rising use of AI, concerns also remain, with almost 60 per cent of survey respondents cited the privacy of consumers and security of data and the approval of the use of AI engines as the biggest concern for AI implementation. Additional areas of concern were the integration, operationalisation and maintenance of AI infrastructure, and the very distinctive and progressive skills required for success in AI.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU