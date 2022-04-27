83% of people in India believe bots will succeed where humans failed: Study

In India, 97 per cent of people believe sustainability and social factors are more important than ever and 95 per cent said the events over the past two years have caused them to change their actions, according to a new study by and Pamela Rucker, CIO Advisor, Instructor for Harvard Professional Development. In comparison, the study said 93 per cent of global respondents believe sustainability and social factors are more important than ever and 80 per cent said the events over the past two years have caused them to change their actions.

People around the world are demanding more progress on sustainability and social efforts and are looking to businesses to step up, according to the study. The “No Planet B” study surveyed more than 11,000 consumers and business leaders across 15 countries and found that people are fed up with the lack of progress society is making toward sustainability and social initiatives, want businesses to turn talk into action, and believe technology can help businesses succeed where people have failed.

“The events of the past two years have put sustainability and social initiatives under the microscope and people are demanding material change. While there are challenges to tackling these issues, businesses have an immense opportunity to change the world for the better,” said Pamela Rucker, CIO Advisor and Instructor for Harvard Professional Development. “The results show that people are more likely to do business with and work for organizations that act responsibly toward our society and the environment. This is an opportune moment. While thinking has evolved, technology has as well, and it can play a key role in overcoming many of the obstacles that have held progress back.”

84 per cent globally and 96 per cent in India believe businesses would make more progress towards sustainability and social goals with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). 61 per cent globally while 83 per cent in India even believe bots will succeed where humans have failed.

"As companies face rising demands from consumers, governments, and their own boards, a clear sustainability vision combined with some real creativity—and enabled by innovative technologies, including AI and machine learning, can both make an environmental difference and enhance a company’s brand reputation,” said Kaushik Mitra, Senior Director, Cloud ERP, India.

The study said 94 per cent believe society has not made enough progress. 42 per cent attribute the lack of progress to people being too busy with other priorities, 39 per cent believe it is the result of more emphasis on short-term profits over long-term benefits, and 37 per cent believe people are too lazy or selfish to help save the planet. In comparison, 96 per cent of respondents from India believe society has not made enough progress. 42 per cent attribute the lack of progress to people being too busy with other priorities, 44 per cent believe it is the result of more emphasis on short-term profits over long-term benefits, and 43 per cent believe people are too lazy or selfish to help save the planet.

45 per cent globally and 54 per cent in India believe businesses can make more meaningful changes to sustainability and social factors than individuals or governments alone. 78 per cent globally and 82 per cent in India are frustrated and fed up with the lack of progress by businesses to date, and 89 per cent globally and 93 per cent in India believe it’s not enough for businesses to say they’re prioritizing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) – they need to see action and proof.

Almost all business leaders (91 per cent globally and 98 per cent in India) are facing major obstacles when implementing sustainability and ESG initiatives. The biggest challenges include obtaining ESG metrics from partners and third parties (35 per cent globally and 51 per cent in India); a lack of data (33 per cent globally and 39 per cent in India); and time-consuming manual reporting processes (32 per cent globally and 46 per cent in India).

96 per cent of business leaders admit human bias and emotion often distract from the end goal and 89 per cent believe organizations that use technology to help drive sustainable business practices will be the ones to succeed in the long run. In India, 97 per cent of business leaders admit human bias and emotion often distract from the end goal, and 98 per cent believe organizations that use technology to help drive sustainable business practices will be the ones that succeed in the long run.

94 per cent of people want to make progress on sustainability and social factors to establish healthier ways of living (50 per cent); save the planet for future generations (49 per cent), and help create more equality around the world (46 per cent). In this parameter, 98 per cent of people in India want to make progress on sustainability and social factors to establish healthier ways of living (55 per cent); save the planet for future generations (54 per cent), and help create more equality around the world (54 per cent).

Globally, 70 per cent and 85 per cent of people in India would be willing to cancel their relationship with a brand that does not take sustainability and social initiatives seriously, and globally 69 per cent and 84 per cent in India would even leave their current company to work for a brand that places a greater focus on these efforts.

If organizations can clearly demonstrate the progress they are making on environmental and social issues, people would be more willing to pay a premium for their products and services (87 per cent); invest in them (83 per cent); work for them (83 per cent). In India, if organizations can clearly demonstrate the progress they are making on environmental and social issues, people would be more willing to pay a premium for their products and services (97 per cent); invest in their companies (93 per cent), and work for them (94 per cent).

