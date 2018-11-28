A look at Intel's inside: Eye-popping smart features with 9,000 sensors

Walking into Intel’s newest design centre in Bengaluru is literally an electrifying experience. The walkway has an eight square metre prototype floor that produces electricity, albeit a small amount, when someone walks over it. That’s just for starters.

The building is packed with eye-popping smart features, including some 9,000 sensors, that give a foretaste of the future. From the outside, the global chipmaker’s new centre seems identical to the other buildings at its sprawling 44-acre campus on Sarjapur Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru. But things are very different ...