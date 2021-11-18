ADIF ties up with non-profit set up to build free and fair app marketplace

-
The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) announced that it has entered into a partnership with the Coalition for App Fairness to jointly work towards a free and fair app marketplace for all developers.
Coalition for App Fairness (CAF) is an independent global non-profit organisation formed to protect consumer choice, foster competition, and create a level playing field for all app and game developers worldwide. Some its members include Spotify and Blockchain.com
“With this partnership, the global momentum to fight anti-competitive practices in the app marketplace continues to build,” said Meghan DiMuzio, Executive Director of the Coalition for App Fairness. “Our alliance will ensure developers who have been prevented from competing in a fair marketplace stand united, working together to advocate for solutions around the world.”
The partnership comes on the heels of the Global Conference on Mobile App Ecosystem Fairness held in South Korea where the discussion centered around the need for regulating the application ecosystem. There has been a global uproar against the anti-competitive app store policies of both Apple and Google, which include a steep gatekeeper tax on all digital goods.
“We are partnering with a group of leaders to support the efforts towards creating a free and fair digital ecosystem, one which is not owned and controlled by just one or two large players,” said Sijo Kuruvilla George, Executive Director of the Alliance of Digital India Foundation. “No developer should be forced to operate in an anti-competitive marketplace that hinders innovation, success, and the ability to grow.”
