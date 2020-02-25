After Alexa, you can now talk to your smart fan to control cooling

The big bulky landline phones been all but replaced by powerful computers nestled inside our pockets. However very little has been achieved when it comes to innovations to create smart fans for producing airflow for cooling.

But Havells, a fast-moving electrical goods company which has its roots in a small shop set up by Qimat Rai Gupta in the Old Delhi area in 1958, is trying to change this. This firm has developed the country's first intelligent Fan — Carnesia-I — with smart mode. The fan is enabled with the Internet of Things, a technology where devices communicate ...