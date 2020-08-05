After Mi Box 4K, Xiaomi launches Mi TV Stick to take on Amazon FireTV Stick

on Wednesday launched in India its Mi TV Stick. The Android-powered streaming device comes soon after the Mi Box 4K (review), which was launched in May. Unlike the table-top design of the Mi Box 4K, the Mi TV Stick is a plug-n-play device that turns any screen with HDMI port in to a smart TV. It supports up to fullHD resolution and allows content streaming from apps available on Google Android TV platform.

Mi TV Stick price in India and sale date

The Mi TV Stick is priced at Rs 2,799. It goes on sale from August 7 at 12 noon on Mi online store, Flipkart, and Mi Home stores. It will also soon be available through Mi partner stores in offline market.

Mi TV Stick specifications

The Mi TV Stick is powered by Cortex-A53 based quad-core processor, paired with ARM Mali-450 GPU. The stick has 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. The boots stock Android 9 TV and supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. It supports video decoding for VP9-10, H.265, H.264, VC-1, MPEG1/2/4, and Real8/9/10 and audio decoding for Dolby and DTS.