After Mitron app, Google takes down ‘Delete China Apps’ from Play Store

has pulled down the ‘Delete China Apps’ app from its application distribution platform Play Store for Android devices. Though the search giant did not detail the reason, it is learned that the app was taken down for violating Play Store’s Deceptive Behaviour Policy, according to a news report in TechCrunch.

Developed by Jaipur-based app development and web designing start-up OneTouchAppLabs, the Remove China Apps gained popularity in India largely because of a growing anti-China sentiment due to border dispute between India and China in the Pangong region of higher Himalayas. Launched in April, the app soon became the top free app and the top trending app on app store. It had crossed a million downloads within a short span of 15 days, and had a 4.8 star rating out of 5 star on the Play Store before it was taken down.

Dear Friends, Google has suspended our #RemoveChinaApps from google play store. Thank you all for your support in past 2 weeks. "You Are Awesome" TIP Its easy to find the origin of any app by searching on google by typing <AppName> origin country Stay Tuned !! Stay Safe!! — onetouchapplabs (@onetouchapplabs) June 2, 2020

Earlier on May 2, Google also pulled down the Mitron app from the Play Store for not conforming to platform’s ‘Spam and Minimum Functionality Policy’.

Confirmed the suspension of the app, Google said that it takes down duplicate apps that copy content from other apps without adding any original content or value and create multiple apps with highly similar functionality, content, and user experience.

The Mitron app was seen as a TikTok alternative with Indian roots. It was one of the most downloaded apps on Google Play Store and had clocked more than five million downloads from Play Store. The call to block Chinese apps and products has been growing on social media platform. Recently, Baba Ramdev tweeted a video that showed deleting TikTok and other apps with Chinese affiliation.

#BoycottMadeInChina #SoftwareInAWeekHardwareInAYear For decades India's tolerance with Chinese intrusions in Ladakh was like... Woh bedardi se sar kaate mera or mai kahun unse Huzoor aahista aahista, janaab ahista ahista... But now Sena degi bullet se jawaab, Hum dengey wallet se — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) May 29, 2020

Baba Ramdev's video seems to be inspired by Sonam Wangchuk's video, which he posted on social media platforms where he is seen speaking in favour of boycotting made in China products.

Sonam's video also inspired model turned actor Milind Soman, who tweeted in support to boycott Chinese products and he wrote “Am no longer on TikTok”.

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi also wrote on Twitter that he will stop using everything that is Chinese.