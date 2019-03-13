After Spotify, YouTube Music debuts in India: Know plan, features, and more

YouTube, a video-sharing platform owned by search engine giant Google, on March 12 introduced its Music platform in India. Named Music, the platform is free to use; albeit with ad-support. The company also introduced an advertisement free version which is available at a monthly subscription of Rs 99. Named Music Premium, the ad-free version supports background playback, making it easy to switch between apps while playing music in the background.

Available as a dedicated app, the music streaming service supports official songs, albums, playlists and artist radio, along with YouTube’s catalogue of remixes, live performances, covers and music videos. All this content is available both on the free and premium version. The premium version supports downloads so that you can listen to music without internet.

For subscribers using Play Music, an app-based music streaming service from Google, the Music premium membership is offered as a package without any extra cost, meaning you pay only for Play Music and get access to both music services without any extra cost.

Along with music streaming service, YouTube also introduced The premium edition of YouTube includes ad-free, background and offline play across all of YouTube, as well as access to YouTube Originals including Cobra Kai, BTS: Burn The Stage. Monthly subscription of the is set at Rs 129, which also includes access to premium edition of service.

Last month, Swedish audio streaming service platform Spotify also debuted in India. The app is available for free download on App Store, Play and Windows Store. Like YouTube Music, Spotify is also offered both as a free app supported by advertisements, and premium with a monthly subscription starting at Rs 119.