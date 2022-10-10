Airtel 5G Plus: What is it, availability, supported devices, and more

-
ALSO READ
What is Android Go?
Apple iPhone 14 Plus now available for purchase in India: Specs, offers
TMS Ep154: BBNL-BSNL merger, Rajesh K Mediratta, markets, Android Go
OPPO Pad Air review: Affordable Android tablet good for casual everyday use
India's offline market for smartphones grew 44% in H1 2022: Report
-
Airtel is rolling out its 5G network in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, and Varanasi in a phased manner. At the India Mobile Congress 2022, the telecom operator announced that it plans to expand its 5G network coverage across all major Indian cities by the end of 2023 and across the entire country by 2024. Here is everything you need to know about Airtel 5G Plus:
What is Airtel 5G Plus
Based on non-standalone network deployment, Airtel 5G Plus runs on a technology that is backward compatible with 4G infrastructure. It supports all 5G smartphones, but some may require software upgrade for the service to become functional. The company promises to deliver internet speeds between 20 to 30 times higher than 4G, coupled with enhanced voice experience and quick call connect.
Prerequisite to experience Airtel 5G Plus
5G ready SIM: All existing Airtel 4G SIMs are now 5G enabled.
5G compatible smartphone: All 5G-enabled smartphones in India work with Airtel 5G Plus. However, some devices need a software update.
How to check Airtel 5G Plus availability
Step 1: Download and open the Airtel Thanks app
Step 2: Tap on the ‘Airtel 5G Plus’ banner
Step 3: Wait for the app to check 5G network availability and device compatibility
Step 4: If both checks pass, the app ask you to change the device's preferred network to 5G
Steps to activate Airtel 5G Plus on Android phones
Step 1: Go to Settings on your phone
Step 2: Select Connections or Mobile Network
Step 3: Select the Airtel SIM and then, tap on the 'Preferred Network' option
Step 4: Click on the 5G option
The smartphone will show a 5G symbol on the status bar, which indicates that 5G has been activated on your phone.
Steps to activate Airtel 5G Plus on iPhones
Step 1: Go to Settings
Step 2: Inside Settings, tap on the ‘Cellular’ menu
Step 3: Select Cellular Data options
Step 4: To activate 5G, tap on Voice and Data option and select 5G Auto or 5G On option
Your iPhone will connect to a 5G network when available and you will see a 5G symbol on the status bar, which indicates 5G has been enabled.
Airtel 5G Plus: Supported smartphones
Realme
Realme 8s 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme Narzo 30pro 5G
Realme X7 5G
Realme X7pro 5G
Realme 8 5G
Realme X50 Pro
Realme GT 5G
Realme GT ME
Realme GT NEO2
Realme 9 5G
Realme 9 Pro
Realme 9 Pro Plus
Realme Narzo 30 5G
Realme 9 SE
Realme GT2
Realme GT 2 pro
Realme GT NEO3
Realme Narzo 50 5G
Realme Narzo 50 pro
Realme 9i GT
Realme GT Neo 3T
Realme GT Neo 3T 150W
Xiaomi
Xiaomi Mi 10
Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10Tpro
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
Xiaomi Mi 11X
Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco F3 GT
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G
Xiaomi 11T Pro
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 pro plus
Poco M4 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G
Xiaomi 12 pro
Xiaomi 11i
Xiaomi Redmi 11 prime + 5G
Poco F4 5G
Poco X4 pro
Xiaomi Redmi K50i
Oppo
Oppo Reno5G Pro
Oppo Reno 6
Oppo Reno 6 pro
Oppo F19proplus
Oppo A53 s
Oppo A74
Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G
Oppo F21 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno7
Oppo Reno 8
Oppo Reno 8 pro
Oppo K10 5G
Oppo F21s Pro 5G
Vivo
vivo X50 Pro
vivo V20 Pro
vivo X60 Pro+
vivo X60
vivo X60 Pro
vivo V21 5G
vivo V21e
vivo X70 Pro
vivo X70 Pro+
vivo Y72 5G
vivo V23 5G
vivo V23 Pro 5G
vivo V23e 5G
vivo T1 5G
vivo Y75 5G
vivo T1 PRO
vivo X80
vivo X80 pro
vivo V25
vivo V25 Pro
vivo Y55 5G
vivo Y55s 5G
iQOO
iQOO 3 5G
iQOO 7
iQOO 7 Legend
iQOO Z3
iQOO Z5 5G
iQOO 9 Pro
iQOO 9
iQOO 9 SE
iQOO Z6
iQOO 9T
Apple iPhone (Awaiting software update)
Apple iPhone 12 mini
Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 13 mini
Apple iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 Pro
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple iPhone SE-2022
Apple iPhone 14
Apple iPhone 14 Plus
Apple iPhone 14 Pro
Apple iPhone 14 Pro max
OnePlus
OnePlus Nord
OnePlus 9
OnePlus 9pro
OnePlus Nord CE
OnePlus Nord CE 2
OnePlus 10 PRO 5G
OnePlus Nord CE Lite 2
OnePlus 10R
OnePlus Nord 2T
OnePlus 10T
OnePlus 9RT
OnePlus 8 (awaiting software update)
OnePlus 8T (awaiting software update)
OnePlus 8pro (awaiting software update)
OnePlus Nord 2 (awaiting software update)
OnePlus 9R (awaiting software update)
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Samsung A33 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy M33
Samsung Flip4
Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22+
Samsung Fold4
Samsung Galaxy Note 20ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21plus
Samsung Galaxy S21ultra (awaiting software update)
Samsung Galaxy Z fold 2 (awaiting software update)
Samsung E426B (F42) (awaiting software update)
Samsung A528B (A52s) (awaiting software update)
Samsung M526B (M52) (awaiting software update)
Samsung Flip3 (awaiting software update)
Samsung Fold3 (awaiting software update)
Samsung A22 5G (awaiting software update)
Samsung S20FE 5G (awaiting software update)
Samsung M32 5G (awaiting software update)
Samsung F23 (awaiting software update)
Samsung A73 (awaiting software update)
Samsung M42 (awaiting software update)
Samsung M53 (awaiting software update)
Samsung M13 (awaiting software update)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 16:25 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU