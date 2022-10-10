Airtel 5G Plus: What is it, availability, supported devices, and more

is rolling out its network in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, and Varanasi in a phased manner. At the Mobile Congress 2022, the telecom operator announced that it plans to expand its network coverage across all major Indian cities by the end of 2023 and across the entire country by 2024. Here is everything you need to know about Plus:

What is 5G Plus

Based on non-standalone network deployment, Plus runs on a technology that is backward compatible with infrastructure. It supports all 5G smartphones, but some may require software upgrade for the service to become functional. The company promises to deliver internet speeds between 20 to 30 times higher than 4G, coupled with enhanced voice experience and quick call connect.

Prerequisite to experience Plus

5G ready SIM: All existing Airtel SIMs are now 5G enabled.

5G compatible smartphone: All 5G-enabled smartphones in work with Plus. However, some devices need a software update.

How to check Airtel 5G Plus availability

Step 1: Download and open the Airtel Thanks app

Step 2: Tap on the ‘Airtel 5G Plus’ banner

Step 3: Wait for the app to check availability and device compatibility

Step 4: If both checks pass, the app ask you to change the device's preferred network to 5G

Steps to activate Airtel 5G Plus on Android phones

Step 1: Go to Settings on your phone

Step 2: Select Connections or Mobile Network

Step 3: Select the Airtel SIM and then, tap on the 'Preferred Network' option

Step 4: Click on the 5G option

The smartphone will show a 5G symbol on the status bar, which indicates that 5G has been activated on your phone.

Steps to activate Airtel 5G Plus on iPhones

Step 1: Go to Settings

Step 2: Inside Settings, tap on the ‘Cellular’ menu

Step 3: Select Cellular Data options

Step 4: To activate 5G, tap on Voice and Data option and select 5G Auto or 5G On option

Your iPhone will connect to a when available and you will see a 5G symbol on the status bar, which indicates 5G has been enabled.

Airtel 5G Plus: Supported smartphones

Realme

Realme 8s 5G

Realme X7 Max 5G

Realme Narzo 30pro 5G

Realme X7 5G

Realme X7pro 5G

Realme 8 5G

Realme X50 Pro

Realme GT 5G

Realme GT ME

Realme GT NEO2

Realme 9 5G

Realme 9 Pro

Realme 9 Pro Plus

Realme Narzo 30 5G

Realme 9 SE

Realme GT2

Realme GT 2 pro

Realme GT NEO3

Realme Narzo 50 5G

Realme Narzo 50 pro

Realme 9i GT

Realme GT Neo 3T

Realme GT Neo 3T 150W

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10i

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi 10Tpro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Poco F3 GT

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 pro plus

Poco M4 5G

Poco M4 Pro 5G

Xiaomi 12 pro

Xiaomi 11i

Xiaomi Redmi 11 prime + 5G

Poco F4 5G

Poco X4 pro

Xiaomi Redmi K50i

Oppo

Oppo Reno5G Pro

Oppo Reno 6

Oppo Reno 6 pro

Oppo F19proplus

Oppo A53 s

Oppo A74

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G

Oppo F21 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno7

Oppo Reno 8

Oppo Reno 8 pro

Oppo K10 5G

Oppo F21s Pro 5G

Vivo

vivo X50 Pro

vivo V20 Pro

vivo X60 Pro+

vivo X60

vivo X60 Pro

vivo V21 5G

vivo V21e

vivo X70 Pro

vivo X70 Pro+

vivo Y72 5G

vivo V23 5G

vivo V23 Pro 5G

vivo V23e 5G

vivo T1 5G

vivo Y75 5G

vivo T1 PRO

vivo X80

vivo X80 pro

vivo V25

vivo V25 Pro

vivo Y55 5G

vivo Y55s 5G

iQOO

iQOO 3 5G

iQOO 7

iQOO 7 Legend

iQOO Z3

iQOO Z5 5G

iQOO 9 Pro

iQOO 9

iQOO 9 SE

iQOO Z6

iQOO 9T

Apple iPhone (Awaiting software update)

Apple iPhone 12 mini

Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 13 mini

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple iPhone SE-2022

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Apple iPhone 14 Pro max

OnePlus

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9pro

OnePlus Nord CE

OnePlus Nord CE 2

OnePlus 10 PRO 5G

OnePlus Nord CE Lite 2

OnePlus 10R

OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus 8 (awaiting software update)

OnePlus 8T (awaiting software update)

OnePlus 8pro (awaiting software update)

OnePlus Nord 2 (awaiting software update)

OnePlus 9R (awaiting software update)

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung A33 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy M33

Samsung Flip4

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Fold4

Samsung Galaxy Note 20ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21plus

Samsung Galaxy S21ultra (awaiting software update)

Samsung Galaxy Z fold 2 (awaiting software update)

Samsung E426B (F42) (awaiting software update)

Samsung A528B (A52s) (awaiting software update)

Samsung M526B (M52) (awaiting software update)

Samsung Flip3 (awaiting software update)

Samsung Fold3 (awaiting software update)

Samsung A22 5G (awaiting software update)

Samsung S20FE 5G (awaiting software update)

Samsung M32 5G (awaiting software update)

Samsung F23 (awaiting software update)

Samsung A73 (awaiting software update)

Samsung M42 (awaiting software update)

Samsung M53 (awaiting software update)

Samsung M13 (awaiting software update)