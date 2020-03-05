Algo rhythm: Activity in cyberspace since the revocation of J&K autonomy

Cyber space has always been the most fertile ground to spread false news, rumours and propaganda by adversaries or malicious entities whose aim is to prevent the users from achieving their goals.

According to a recent report by CrowdStrike, a cyber-security software firm, India witnessed heightened activities by these adversaries post the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution by the Indian government in August last year. This action, said the report, was immediately preceded by an increase in targeted intrusion activity from adversaries linked to India and Pakistan.