Algo Rhythm: AI presents significant privacy concerns, says survey

-
ALSO READ
Cyber frauds: Banks step up efforts to promote safe banking habits
When sending a WhatsApp voice message, what you should or shouldn't do
Senior citizens are frequent targets of cyber fraud, says Tsaaro's survey
India's data localisation rules to be a barrier to digital trade: US
70% respondents want data protection bill to drop localisation rule: Survey
-
A survey by data privacy and security provider Tssaro and Fractal shows that only 61 per cent of participants are aware of what bias in artificial intelligence (AI) is, while 65 per cent try and avoid AI-enabled features such as phone unlocking using face ID and digital voice assistance.
The survey, AI’s Race for Responsibility and Privacy, covered over 1,000 people who use or work with AI in their daily lives in India, and was conducted online through multiple social media and professional channels in June.
Akarsh Singh, co-founder and CEO, Tsaaro, said: “While privacy concerns are usually always a major concern when using new technology, the scope and applicability of AI presents a particularly challenging scenario.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU