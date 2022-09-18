Algo Rhythm: AI presents significant privacy concerns, says survey

A survey by and security provider Tssaro and Fractal shows that only 61 per cent of participants are aware of what bias in artificial intelligence (AI) is, while 65 per cent try and avoid AI-enabled features such as phone unlocking using face ID and digital voice assistance.

The survey, AI’s Race for Responsibility and Privacy, covered over 1,000 people who use or work with AI in their daily lives in India, and was conducted online through multiple social media and professional channels in June.

Akarsh Singh, co-founder and CEO, Tsaaro, said: “While privacy concerns are usually always a major concern when using new technology, the scope and applicability of AI presents a particularly challenging scenario.”