Algo Rhythm: AI presents significant privacy concerns, says survey

AI has moved from experiment to adoption: IBM Research AI's Sriram Raghavan
Business Standard

Shivani Shinde 

Artificial intelligence, digital technology, AI, machine learning
A survey by data privacy and security provider Tssaro and Fractal shows that only 61 per cent of participants are aware of what bias in artificial intelligence (AI) is, while 65 per cent try and avoid AI-enabled features such as phone unlocking using face ID and digital voice assistance.

The survey, AI’s Race for Responsibility and Privacy, covered over 1,000 people who use or work with AI in their daily lives in India, and was conducted online through multiple social media and professional channels in June.

Akarsh Singh, co-founder and CEO, Tsaaro, said: “While privacy concerns are usually always a major concern when using new technology, the scope and applicability of AI presents a particularly challenging scenario.”

Key findings

  1. 61% of participants are aware of what bias in AI is
  2. 65% said they try avoiding AI-enabled features such as phone unlocking using face ID and digital voice assistance
  3. 100% of participants who work on AI said their company teaches them about privacy issues relating to AI
  4. 36% believe that rigorous data localisation requirements must be in place
  5. 55% believe that confidential contracts concerning data must be mandatorily shared with the government and data protection authorities; 45% strongly disagreed
  6. When questioned about government’s unbridled powers under the new bill to process citizens’ data without consent, 55% of respondents upheld citizens’ right to be informed and to consent

The general public’s perceptions

  1. 93% of the public is aware of AI
  2. 56% of the public is aware of privacy concerns attached to AI
  3. 62% of the public is not sure that AI is on a par with public safety expectations
  4. 74% of users prefer privacy over the convenience of using AI
  5. 17% of participants agree that there are laws in India governing usage of AI
  6. 7% of participants believe that India has enough safeguards to handle privacy violations caused by the usage of AI
  7. 96% of participants think there is a lack of AI governance in India

AI developers’ perceptions

  1. 50% of developers believe they are on the verge of developing Responsible AI
  2. 100% believe in mandatory cyber security training for all employees
  3. 100% participants say they have established review processes and rely on multiple stakeholders and in-house assets to identify potential biases

Risk assessment framework

  1. 25% say they are putting in place controls to handle risk
  2. 15% maintain continuous engagement and oversight from stakeholders
  3. 15%check inherent bias in input data
  4. 15% say there is a clear demarcation of roles

First Published: Sun, September 18 2022. 19:13 IST

