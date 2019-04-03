Algo Rhythm: Augmented and virtual reality to drive shopping experience

The real business benefits of technologies such as augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR) are set to be unfolded with the rolling out of 5G and next generation WiFi services. According to a recent report by research and analyst firm Gartner, one of its biggest applications is going to be in the retail segment to enhance customer experience.

By 2020,around 100 million consumers are expected to shop using AR. Besides, 46 per cent of the respondents that participated in a survey conducted by the firm said they were planning to deploy AR/VR solutions over the next 24 ...