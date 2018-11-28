Algo Rhythm: Global executives yet to see India as leader in blockchain

While blockchain is seen as the next emerging technology, business executives around the world are yet to see India as a potential leader in this space. According to a PwC report which surveyed 600 executives across 15 territories, the US will cede its leadership position in blockchain technologies to China sometime in the next five years.

A mere 5 per cent of the respondents saw India as a leader in blockchain currently, which is expected to remain largely unchanged in the next few years. In terms of sectors, as expected, financial services continues to drive ...