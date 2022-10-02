Algo rhythm: Over 14 million cyber-attacks blocked daily, says report

Rapidly changing geo-political scenarios such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war have made a significant impact on cybersecurity. Despite their best efforts, cybersecurity teams of enterprises may not be able to plug all vulnerabilities, according to a report by Indusface, a software-as-a-service security firm. It said 14 million cyber-attacks are blocked every day by various organisations. The report is the outcome of an analysis of more than 1,200 websites and over 12 billion requests that the Indusface AppTrana network (a web application firewall) received in August-September 2022.

Key findings . Over 418 million attacks blocked in August-September 40,756 open vulnerabilities in applications, and yet these attacks were blocked 30% of vulnerabilities have been open for more than 180 days Virtual patching Customers are increasingly taking this route to protect applications right at the Web Application Firewall level 234 websites experienced DDoS attacks, but all of them were blocked by AppTrana Outside India AppTrana detected the DDoS attempts from the UK and Ukraine 695 websites experienced a bot attack but were successfully blocked by AppTrana Most of the bot attacks originated from Russia 46% Share of firms with revenues of $10 mn-1 bn, whose websites were analysed 31% of companies are large enterprises with more than $1 billion in revenue BSFSI, IT services and manufacturing companies are the top three segments By region, 59% of the websites are in India, followed by 23% in the US and Canada. Most of IndusFace’s customers service the Indian market