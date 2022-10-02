JUST IN
Algo rhythm: Over 14 million cyber-attacks blocked daily, says report
How artificial intelligence is making diagnosis faster and more accurate
Google Pixel Watch was available for pre-order on Amazon briefly: Report
Microsoft brings back Task Manager shortcut to Windows 11 taskbar
Launched in 2014, iPhone 6 added to list of vintage products by Apple
Telegram reduces subscription fee for premium users in India to Rs 179
Google's Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro smartphone pre-orders to start soon in India
Tesla AI Day 2022: Musk unveils humanoid robot Optimus; here's what we know
Google receives 37,282 complaints from Indian users, removes bad content
WhatsApp bans 2.3 mn bad accounts in India as new PDP Bill takes shape
You are here: Home » Technology » News
How artificial intelligence is making diagnosis faster and more accurate
Business Standard

Algo rhythm: Over 14 million cyber-attacks blocked daily, says report

The report is the outcome of an analysis of more than 1,200 websites and over 12 billion requests that the Indusface AppTrana network received in August-September 2022

Topics
Cyber Attacks | Digital security | Cyber crimes

Peerzada Abrar 

Cyber threa
Over 418 million attacks blocked in August-September

Rapidly changing geo-political scenarios such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war have made a significant impact on cybersecurity. Despite their best efforts, cybersecurity teams of enterprises may not be able to plug all vulnerabilities, according to a report by Indusface, a software-as-a-service security firm. It said 14 million cyber-attacks are blocked every day by various organisations. The report is the outcome of an analysis of more than 1,200 websites and over 12 billion requests that the Indusface AppTrana network (a web application firewall) received in August-September 2022.
.

Key findings
.

  1. Over 418 million attacks blocked in August-September
  2. 40,756 open vulnerabilities in applications, and yet these attacks were blocked
  3. 30% of vulnerabilities have been open for more than 180 days
  4. Virtual patching Customers are increasingly taking this route to protect applications right at the Web Application Firewall level
  5. 234 websites experienced DDoS attacks, but all of them were blocked by AppTrana
  6. Outside India AppTrana detected the DDoS attempts from the UK and Ukraine
  7. 695 websites experienced a bot attack but were successfully blocked by AppTrana
  8. Most of the bot attacks originated from Russia
  9. 46% Share of firms with revenues of $10 mn-1 bn, whose websites were analysed
  10. 31% of companies are large enterprises with more than $1 billion in revenue
  11. BSFSI, IT services and manufacturing companies are the top three segments
  12. By region, 59% of the websites are in India, followed by 23% in the US and Canada. Most of IndusFace’s customers service the Indian market
.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Cyber Attacks

First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 18:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU