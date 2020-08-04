Amazfit Bip S Lite review: Feature-rich fitness wearable good for beginners

Xiaomi-backed wearable brand recently launched in India the Bip S Lite at Rs 3,799. The Bip S Lite is the toned down version of the Bip S smartwatch, which the company launched in July. Despite being a lightweight smart wearable, the Bip S Lite is touted to have a 30-day on-battery time, according to the company. On paper, the Bip S Lite seems to be a solid proposition in entry-level health and fitness wearable segment. But is it? Let's find out:

Bip S Lite: Design

The Bip S Lite has a 1.28-inch display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It boasts a transflective TFT colour display of 176 x 176 pixels resolution. The glass on the display is slightly raised and curved on the edges. The display seems good but the bezels it leaves around it spoil the look. The watch’s case is made of plastic and has a heart rate sensor and charging points on the bottom side. The watch has Amazfit branding on the front chin, and a lone navigation button on the right side of the case. The watch has silicone straps, which are lightweight and soft. Overall, the Bip Lite S is one of the few good smart watches cum that you can wear and use for hours, even in humid weather. Speaking of weather, the Bip S Lite is 5 ATM rated for water resistance.

Amazfit Bip S Lite: Performance and features

The Bip S Lite is a no-frill smart health and fitness wearable aimed at first timers or beginners. It would appeal to those looking for active lifestyle and seek a digital companion to keep track of their health and fitness activities.

That said, the Bip S Lite is a good entry-level smart wearable. However, it has limitations that might diminish its utility for serious health and fitness enthusiasts.

The watch’s display is dull and lacks brightness. It is difficult to use under direct sunlight and the overall colours appear dull, too. The watch’s interface is basic and easy to navigate, but it is limited to basic and you cannot customise it beyond changing the watch face.

As for the features, the Bip S Lite features Huami-PAI, a personal activity indicator that gives details about heart health and overall fitness. It also features eight sports modes -- treadmill, outdoor running, walking, indoor cycling, outdoor cycling, yoga, elliptical trainer, freestyle. The Bip S Lite can track heart rate continuously and warn if it goes past 150 bpm.

Interestingly, the Bip S Lite has a built-in music controls. It is a good addition, especially if you listen to songs during workouts. The watch supports alerts and notifications. It notifies for the incoming call, but does not allow you to take calls, even if you have a Bluetooth earphones paired with smartphone.

The watch’s activity tracking features are decent for its asking price, but not accurate. The steps counter is the only feature reliable.

Amazfit Bip S Lite: Battery

The Bip S Lite has an impressive on-battery time. It returns a modest 18-20 day battery back-up with heart-rate sensor set to work always and the watch is used extensively for activities. On a normal usage, it comes close to company’s touted 30-day on-battery time.

Amazfit Bip S Lite review: Verdict

Priced at Rs 3,799, the Amazfit Bip S Lite can be a go-to watch for beginners or those who want to switch to a smartwatch from a regular smart band. The heart-rate tracking may not be accurate, but it comes close to what a good smartwatch reads. Overall, it is a basic smartwatch stuffed with features and returns good value-for-money.