Amazfit Bip S Lite with 30-day battery life launched in India for Rs 3,799

today launched Bip S Lite, it's budget smartwatch in India for Rs 3,799. Starting 29th July, customers can purchase it for a limited time period during Flash sales on Flipkart and the brand’s online store in. com.

Bip S Lite is the lighter variant to Bip S launched last month in India. The 30g ultra-lightweight smartwatch features 30-day battery life and Transflective always-on color display. It has 5 ATM water resistance, Bluetooth music control, weather forecast, and Heart Rate sensor.

Bip S Lite comes with 150 watch faces with 2 custom widgets.

Bip S Lite also integrates Huami-PAI, an indicator of personal activity that gives details about heart health and overall fitness. It also features eight sports modes -- Treadmill, Outdoor running, Walking, Indoor cycling, Outdoor cycling, Yoga, Elliptical trainer, Freestyle.

It provides continuous heart rate tracking, heart rate warning, and heart rate interval values.

The second flash sale will take place on 3rd Aug on Flipkart and the official Amazfit India store from 12pm onwards for a limited time period.

The product is set to be available for the open sale in India on Flipkart and in.amazfit.com, starting 5th August, 8pm onwards.