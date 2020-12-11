Amazfit GTR 2 available for pre-orders on Flipkart, launching on Dec 17

-
Ahead of the launch on December 17, Amazfit has started taking pre-orders for its flagship health and fitness wearable the GTR 2 on Flipkart and Amazfit online portal in India. The Amazfit GTR 2 will come in two variants, the Sport Edition and the Classic Edition, priced at Rs 12,999 and Rs 13,499, respectively.
The Amazfit GTR 2's pre-orders will continue until December 17. Amazfit is offering an additional replaceable strap on the pre-orders for free.
Amazfit GTR 2 features
The Amazfit GTR 2 features an 1.39-inch HD Color AMOLED display with 326ppi pixel density. It features a rotatable screen, 90+ built-in sports modes, and built-in microphone and speaker. The watch is touted to boast a 14-day long battery life.
The Amazfit GTR 2 is powered by Huami-developed BioTracker 2, the second-generation PPG bio-tracking optical sensor for 24-hour heart rate monitoring.
Besides, the GTR 2 has blood-oxygen saturation measurement (SpO2) function.
It also features PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence), a health assessment system that uses algorithms to convert complex data such as heart rate, activity duration and other health data into a single, intuitive score, for users to easily understand their physical state.
The Amazfit GTR 2 is water-resistance by up to 50 meters. It includes twelve different sports modes including walking, swimming, climbing, trail running, skiing, and more.
