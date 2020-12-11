JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series in summer 2021
Business Standard

Amazfit GTR 2 available for pre-orders on Flipkart, launching on Dec 17

The Amazfit GTR 2 features an 1.39-inch HD Color AMOLED display with 326ppi pixel density. It features a rotatable screen, 90+ built-in sports modes, and built-in microphone and speaker

Topics
Amazfit | smartwatch

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Amazfit GTR 2
Amazfit GTR 2 comes in two variants, the Sport Edition will be available for Rs 12,999 and the Classic Edition will be available Rs 13,499

Ahead of the launch on December 17, Amazfit has started taking pre-orders for its flagship health and fitness wearable the GTR 2 on Flipkart and Amazfit online portal in India. The Amazfit GTR 2 will come in two variants, the Sport Edition and the Classic Edition, priced at Rs 12,999 and Rs 13,499, respectively.

The Amazfit GTR 2's pre-orders will continue until December 17. Amazfit is offering an additional replaceable strap on the pre-orders for free.

Amazfit GTR 2 features

The Amazfit GTR 2 features an 1.39-inch HD Color AMOLED display with 326ppi pixel density. It features a rotatable screen, 90+ built-in sports modes, and built-in microphone and speaker. The watch is touted to boast a 14-day long battery life.

The Amazfit GTR 2 is powered by Huami-developed BioTracker 2, the second-generation PPG bio-tracking optical sensor for 24-hour heart rate monitoring.

Besides, the GTR 2 has blood-oxygen saturation measurement (SpO2) function.

It also features PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence), a health assessment system that uses algorithms to convert complex data such as heart rate, activity duration and other health data into a single, intuitive score, for users to easily understand their physical state.

The Amazfit GTR 2 is water-resistance by up to 50 meters. It includes twelve different sports modes including walking, swimming, climbing, trail running, skiing, and more.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, December 11 2020. 14:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU