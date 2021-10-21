Amazfit GTR 3 review: The right balance between looks and performance

GTR 3, the successor to the GTR 2, seems a promising entry in this year’s line-up, bringing several upgrades such as a brighter screen, better battery life, and more. has been good value for money, but the only issue, as we have seen earlier, is weak software support that spoils the experience.

Has Amazfit managed to cross the barrier with GTR 3? Let’s find out this and more about in this review:

Amazfit GTR 3: Build and design





Straight out of the box, I set my eyes on this sleek with a large round screen curved at the edges meeting aluminum alloy case giving this watch a pristine look.

The GTR 3 has a 1.39-inch AMOLED HD touch display (454x454 pixels) with 326ppi pixel density. it offers crisp and bright colorus even in direct sunlight. The display has a 1,000nits peak brightness and features tempered glass with an anti-fingerprint coating. The display feels really good in daily use and clearly, this is one of the finest displays I have seen in a so far.

There are two buttons on the right edge, with one, much to my surprise, is a rotating crown for navigation. The crown is highly responsive and one of the highlights of the watch and it’s a treat for smartwatch users.

The watch looks heavy but at 32 gm, it’s really lightweight and easy to wear for long hours, even while sleeping. Moreover, it is water-resistant too (5ATM), so it can easily handle water and even sweat.

The strap, called the “antibacterial fluoroelastomer strap” is broad and comfortable and gives enough room for the air to pass through so the sweat doesn’t accumulate at one place.

The sensors sit at the conventional bottom position.

Amazfit GTR 3 Performance:

The GTR 3 is powered by the Zepp OS which is quite a practical operating system for a smartwatch.

Things are stacked neatly while there are enough shortcuts and customisations that make it a worthwhile experience. All that without stutters or lags.

Besides, you get Amazon Alexa to do the odd tasks for you.

The Amazfit GTR 3 offerS 4-in-1 health measuring ((Heart rate, blood oxygen10 saturation, stress level, and breathing rate) powered by BioTracker 3.0.

The GTR 3 also features Amazfit’s PAI7 score – which simplifies health data every week based on your activity status.

The GTR 3 Pro can monitor heart rate all day long and even tracks heart rate while swimming. It also alerts when your heart rate is abnormally high or low.

It can also measure the blood oxygen and stress level, key features in today’s time, however, the watch takes its own sweet time to measure it. The sleep quality tracker is efficient, it keeps a tab on your sleep quality.

There is pretty much a good amount of information you can see on the watch but those looking for more insights can open the Zepp App where all the data gets collected and you get a better view of your activity status.

There are several sports modes to pick from; in my experience with the watch, it is quick to select one, and the watch swings into action.





The tracking is impressive, be it strength training or cardio, this watch gives convincing numbers and you can rely on the data. I managed to find a good amount of details on the Zepp app; there is less clutter and the focus is more on key metrics.

What I also liked about the watch is it tells you the average recovery time after a workout, and that is pretty much accurate, considering it took around that long for me to be ready for another fitness session.

The other sensors are an accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric altimeter, etc.

Amazfit GTR 3: Battery





The Amazfit GTR 3 features a 450nmAh battery and has an impressive battery life — it can last for well over two weeks on a full charge. I used the smartwatch for more than 10 days and at that point, I had to worry about the battery. even after using one or the other activity mode for more than an hour daily.

You can also active battery saver mode in case there is a low battery but the watch still maintains step counting so that’s more value you get from this watch.

Amazfit GTR 3: Verdict

Priced at Rs 13,999 the Amazfit GTR 3 brings meaningful upgrades over its predecessor and lives up to the expectation. This is a capable watch and you can use it as a fancy lifestyle watch or a proper fitness tracker, this will not let you down.

Besides, Amazfit has also managed to offer better software support that complements the device overall.

With a crisp display, a practical OS, tracking with decent accuracy, and impressive battery life, Amazfit GTR 3 is a great option if you are finding a balance between lifestyle and fitness smartwatch.