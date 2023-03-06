Amazon announces 5th Gear Store with offers on 5G smartphones: Details here

Amazon has announced 5th Gear Store in which the e-commerce platform is offering bank offers, no-interest equated monthly instalment scheme, complimentary Prime membership, and more on select smartphones. The offers are available until March 9. Below are the details:

In the 5th Gear Store, Amazon is offering smartphones from brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, Redmi, iQOO, Apple, Tecno, Oppo, and Lava. Lava Blaze 5G, India’s cheapest smartphone, is available at Rs 10,499 – including bank offers. Amazon is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 14,000 to customers opting for trade-in. Besides, there is up to 12 months no-interest EMI and up to 12 months of Prime membership at no extra cost on select smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The premium flagship smartphone from Samsung is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,16,999, including bank offers. The smartphone is available with exchange bonus offer where customers can trade-in existing smartphones and avail up to Rs 14,000 in exchange value. Additionally, there is no-interest EMI of up to nine months available on the smartphone.

Apple iPhone 13

This smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs 61,499, including bank offers.

OnePlus 11

This premium smartphone is available at a starting price of Rs 56,999. Customers can avail exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 in trade-in value in exchange of 4G devices. Besides, there is no-interest EMI offer (up to 12 months).

Redmi Note 12

The smartphone is available at Rs 16,499, including bank offers. Additionally, customers can get an additional exchange of Rs 2,000 in trade-in value in exchange for a 4G device. Besides, there are no-interest EMI offers (up to 6 months).

iQOO Z6 Lite



This smartphone is available at Rs 12,999, including bank offers. Customers can avail an additional offer of Rs 1,000 in trade-in value on exchange deal.