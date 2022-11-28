Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Deal on Redmi K50i, Nord 2T, iPhone 14, and more

is hosting a ‘Fab Phones Fest’ sale in which the e-commerce platform is offering exchange deals, bank offers, discounts, no-cost equated monthly installment scheme, and more on . The sale started on November 26 and it would continue until November 29. In the sale, the e-commerce platform is offering an instant cashback of 10 per cent up to Rs 1,000 on State Bank of India credit cards. Here are details of the deals and offers:

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

The smartphone is available at Rs 12,999, after discounts and offers. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor and 5,000 mAh battery. It is supported by a 44W flash charger. It comes in mystic night, stellar green, lumina blue, and raven black colours. The phone is available in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants.

Redmi K50i

It is available at a discounted price of Rs 22,999. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, the smartphone boasts a 6.6-inch fullHD LCD display with Dolby Vision, 5,080 mAh battery, and 5G connectivity. It comes in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB configuration, and phantom blue and quick silver colours.

Galaxy M33 5G

During the sale, the Galaxy M33 is available at a starting price of Rs 16,999. It is also eligible for an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on SBI credit cards. Powered by Exynos 1280 processor and 6,000 mAh battery, the smartphone sports a 6.6-inch TFT LCD screen of 120 Hz refresh rate. It comes in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB configurations.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

The 5G smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs 27,499 for the base model with 8GB and 128GB storage after cashback, discounts, and other offers. Powered by Mediatek Dimensity 1300 processor, it sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen of 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, supported with an 80W SuperVOOC charger. It comes in gray shadow and jade fog colours.

iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 is available at a discounted price of Rs 72,400, inclusive of Rs 5,000 instant discount available exclusively for HDFC Bank customers on cards and EMI transactions. Powered by A15 Bionic processor, the iPhone 14 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen. It comes in red, blue, midnight, purple and starlight colours.