Want an iPhone 11? You can pre-order on Amazon, Flipkart from September 20

California, USA based tech giant, launched its latest offerings in mobile phones on September 10. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max make up the iPhone 11 series which grabbed attention for the relatively competitive (by standards) pricing (especially for iPhone 11). The devices aren't available in the market yet but preorders are to start soon.



India’s leading e-commerce platforms Amazon India and Flipkart will accept iPhone 11-series preorders starting from September 20, before the sale commences on September 27. The series includes three smartphones; the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The iPhone 11 will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage configuration in purple, green, yellow, black, white and PRODUCT(RED) colours starting at Rs 64,900. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB storage configurations in midnight green, space grey, silver and gold starting at Rs 99,900 and Rs 109,900, respectively.

iPhone 11 specifications and features

The iPhone 11 sports a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and is powered by Apple's new A13 Bionic chip, which the company claims to be up to 20 per cent faster than A12 Bionic Chip that powered the iPhone X-series. Made of glass and steel, the iPhone 11 is touted to be sturdy than the predecessor. It is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance up to 2 meters for up to 30 minutes, and is protected against accidental spills from common liquids such as coffee and soda. The iPhone 11 runs on iOS 13 that brings features like dark mode, Sign in with Apple, and expanded Haptic Touch support. Imaging is covered by a dual camera set-up on the back featuring a 12-megapixel wide-angle main shooter with f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation and a 12-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle shooter with f/2.4 aperture and 120-degree field of view. New camera software features include next-generation Smart HDR, Night Mode, and enhanced Portrait Mode. The iPhone 11 has a 12-megapixel front camera capable of shooting video in 4K as well as slo-mo videos. Apple claims the iPhone 11 will offer “one hour more than iPhone XR” battery life on a single charge.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max specifications and features

The iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max come with a triple rear camera setup, and improved battery life. The Pro and Pro Max models feature a 5.8-inch and a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED displays, respectively, with Haptic Touch support. Both the phones are powered by A13 Bionic Chip. Imaging is covered by a triple camera setup on the back featuring three 12-megapixel image sensors: an f/1.8 wide-angle, an f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle, and an f/2.4 telephoto lenses. Both wide-angle and telephoto cameras support optical image stabilisation. The camera setup supports 4K video recording. There is a 12-megapixel selfie camera on the front, with support for Smart HDR, 4K video recording, and slo-mo videos.