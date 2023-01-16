Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Deals on OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung phones

Amazon is hosting 'Republic Day Sale' in which the e-commerce site is extending bank offers, exchange bonuses, and special prices on various smartphones. The sale started on January 15 and would continue until January 20. In the sale, Amazon is offering a 10 per cent instant discount (up to Rs 2,500) on State Bank of India credit cards and EMI transactions. Here are some of the top deals on smartphones:



Samsung Galaxy S20FE



Amazon is offering a 60 per cent discount on the Samsung Galaxy S20FE that brings down its starting price to Rs 29,990. Besides, there is an exchange offer of up to Rs 18,050 available on the product. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core processor and is supported by a 4,500 mAh battery. Sporting a 65-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space, which is expandable up to 1TB. It features a triple main camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 32-megapixel front punch-hole camera. There are three colour variants of the phone to choose from, namely, navy, mint, and lavender.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G



Starting at Rs 66,999, the smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs 55,999 – inclusive of all offers. Powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, the Oneplus 10 Pro 5G runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It has a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Equipped with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space, the smartphone features a 48-megapixel main camera and a 32-megapixel front camera. It is available in emerald forest colour and volcanic black colour shades.

Xiaomi 12 Pro



Originally priced at Rs 79,999, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is available at a discounted price of Rs 54,999 on Amazon. In addition, there are other offers that collectively reduce the effective price to Rs 44,999. The phone is available with an exchange offer of up to Rs 25,050. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and a 4,600 mAh battery which comes with a claim of full charge in 18 minutes of fast wired charging. It is offered in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations. The 6.73-inch HD+ AMOLED screen comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone boasts a 50-megapixel triple-camera setup on the back and a 32-megapixel front lens. Opera mauve, couture blue and noir black are the three colour variants of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3



Slashing the price of this premium smartphone from Rs 1,71,999, Amazon is selling it at a special starting price of Rs 91,749. Moreover, up to Rs 18,050 can be waived from the cost through the exchange offer. Featuring 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB memory configurations, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 sports a 7.6-inch AMOLED foldable screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core processor and a 4400mAh dual battery with fast wired charging. The phone features a triple rear camera setup with 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP front camera. Among the colour choices are black, green, and silver shades.

iQOO 9 SE 5G



The iQOO 9 SE 5G is available at a 28 per cent discount which makes a starting price of Rs 28,990. A maximum of Rs 18,050 is also offered as an exchange value. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor, it is supported by a 4500 mAh battery with a 66W flash charging capacity. The smartphone features a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1300-nits peak brightness. It comes packed with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is a 148-megapixel triple rear camera setup with optical image stabilisation. The iQOO 9 SE 5G comes in two colour shades - space fusion and sunset sierra.