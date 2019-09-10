Amazon's bet on AI brings it big business and serious competition in India

In a battle to dominate cloud computing services, Amazon Internet Services, which provides Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) technology in India, is taking on rivals Google and Microsoft by wooing customers with its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies.

These customers range from top start-ups like bike-sharing firm Yulu, hotel network OYO and tea retailer chain Point, to large conglomerates such as Aditya Birla and Tata Motors. Amazon is helping them drive cost savings, accelerate innovation, speed up time-to-market and expand their geographic ...