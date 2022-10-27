Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Know offer details, discounts and more

After the festival season sale, Amazon is now hosting ‘Smartphone Upgrade Days’ sale in which the e-commerce platform is offering exchange deals, bank offers, discounts, no-cost equated monthly installment scheme, and more on smartphones. The sale started on October 25 and would continue until October 28. In the sale, the e-commerce platform is offering discounts of up to 40 per cent on smartphones from OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme, and iQOO.

Besides, there is an instant cashback of up to 10 per cent for AU Bank, Federal Bank, and RBL Bank credit cardholders. For Prime members, Amazon is offering an additional three months no-cost equated monthly instalment with HDFC bank cards and 6 months free screen replacement. Here are the details of the deals and offers:

iQOO

The iQOO Z6 5G and iQOO Z6 Lite 5G are available at Rs 14,999 and Rs 13,249, respectively. The price is inclusive of all offers, including up to Rs 1,000 and Rs 750 off on bank credit and debit cards. Both the smartphones are powered by a 5,000 mAh battery. iQOO Z6 5G comes in chromatic blue and dynamo black colours, whereas, iQOO Z6 Lite 5G comes in mystic night, stellar green, raven black, and lumina blue colours.

OnePlus

Inclusive of all discounts, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 10R Prime are available at Rs 23,499 and Rs 29,499 respectively. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is a midrange smartphone powered by Mediatek Dimensity 900 processor. The OnePlus 10R Prime is a mid-premium smartphone powered by Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Max processor.

Xiaomi

The Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi 10A, and Redmi Note 11 Pro + are available at an effective price of Rs 14,999, Rs 6,996, and Rs 18,499, respectively. The Redmi 9 Activ, Redmi A1, Redmi K50i are available at Rs 7,299, Rs 5,489, Rs 19,999, respectively. These smartphones are eligible for six months no-interest equated monthly instalment scheme.

Realme

Powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, the Realme Narzo 50 4G is available at a discounted price of Rs 9,999. The Realme Narzo 50i is available at Rs 5,749, inclusive of all offers and discounts. The Realme Narzo 50 and Realme Narzo 50i are powered by MediaTek Helio G96 processor and Unisoc SC9863 processor, respectively.

Samsung

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and 5,000 mAh battery, the Galaxy M13 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs 12,999 – inclusive of the cashback of Rs 1,000 on select bank credit and debit cards. The smartphone comes in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB configurations.

Tecno

Inclusive of all discounts, the Tecno Pop 6 Pro is available at Rs 5,399. The smartphone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery. It sports a 6.56-inch IPS screen of 120Hz refresh rate. Besides discounts, the phone is eligible for up to six months no-interest EMI offer.