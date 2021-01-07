Amkette launches 4K Ultra HD EvoFox gaming console priced at Rs 9,999

-
Amkette on Thursday launched EvoFox Game Box, a console that lets any TV be used for gaming, for Rs 9,999 in India.
Powered by a Quad Core A55 ARM processor (running on Android 9pie), the gamebox supports a 4K video output, and 5.1 channel surround sound. In addition, it supports all types of video formats including H.265.
It comes bundled with a high precision Gamepad that offers 8 hours of battery life and Dual Vibration Rumble effect.
Additionally, it comes with a voice-enabled Air Remote with Google Assistant.
Amkette's EVOFOX comes with 4 GB RAM , 32GB eMMc storage, expandable to 128GB with Mircro SD card. Additionally, the GameBox has a dedicated Mali G31 Graphics Processor for graphics.
The Game Box comes with over 100’s of preloaded Games, in addition, one can download more games from Google Play Store.
The EvoFox Game Box has additional features, including support for webcam for video calls on Google Duo, Zoom or Meet etc,. It comes with 2 USB Ports, and supports 4K video output and 5.1 channel surround sound making it a perfect Hard Disk Media Player.
The Game Box will be available on Amkette.com and Flipkart from January 8.
