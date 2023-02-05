Amping up DigiLocker as India moves to the next wave of digitisation

This year’s Economic Survey says that dematerialisation of documents will be the focus of the next wave of digitisation in the country, after the success of as an instrument of digital identity and the widespread adoption of (Unified Payments Interface), a seamless platform for financial transactions. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took this a notch further in her Budget speech, declaring that the scope of DigiLocker, a centralised digital repository of documents, would be expanded.