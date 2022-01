Anicut Capital: The 'dam' of funds that is helping SMEs drive growth

Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu is home to the world's oldest functional check dam built 2,000 years ago across the River Cauvery.

Built by Chola dynasty king Karikalan in 150 AD, the dam is known as Kallanai or the Grand Anicut, and is a matter of pride for the people from this part of the state. Anicut in Tamil means dam and when I A S Balamurugan started an investment firm to provide debt to small and medium enterprises in 2015, his first choice for a name was Anicut Capital. "Our idea was to collect funds as one would, water to build a dam, and then irrigate the right ...