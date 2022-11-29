App Store Awards 2022 for best apps, games across Apple platforms announced

American giant Apple on Tuesday announced the winners of the 2022 App Store Awards. This year's award category consisted of the best app and game of the year for an iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. It also included the Apple Arcade game of the year. Besides, Apple’s App Store editors selected five ‘Cultural Impact’ winners that have made a lasting impact on people’s lives and influenced culture.

“This year’s App Store Award winners reimagined our experiences with apps that delivered fresh, thoughtful, and genuine perspectives. From self-taught solo creators to international teams spanning the globe, these entrepreneurs are making a meaningful impact, and represent the ways in which apps and games influence our communities and lives,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

BeReal, a social media app that asks users to post unfiltered photos of themselves once a day, is crowned as the best iPhone app of the year. GoodNotes 5, from Time Base Limited, won the best iPad app of the year and MacFamilyTree 10 was the best app for Mac. ViX and Gentler Streak were the best apps for Apple TV and Apple Watch, respectively.

For games, Apex Legends Mobile, from Electronic Arts, was the iPhone game of the year. Moncage, vignette puzzle adventure from X.D. Network Inc, was named as the top iPad game of the year. Inscryption, from Devolver, was the best Mac game of the year. Wylde Flowers and League of Legends Esports Manager were named as the best app for Apple Arcade and China.

How We Feel from the How We Feel Project, was selected among five apps that have made a cultural impact on people's lives. It helps users put difficult emotions into words and presents strategies to address these emotions in the moment. Dot’s Home, Locket Widget, Waterllama, and Inua - A Story in Ice and Time are the other apps that were selected in this category.