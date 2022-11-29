JUST IN
WhatsApp launches 'forward media with caption' feature on iOS: Report
Apple releases second Rapid Security Response update for iOS 16.2 users
AWS announces Digital Sovereignty Pledge to protect customers assets
Samsung may launch 'Self Repair Assistant' app for DIY enthusiasts: Report
Apple iPhone 15 may feature 'state of the art' image sensor from Sony
Apple Watch Ultra gets Oceanic+ app for recreational divers: Details here
Zebronics launches ZEB-Sound Bomb X1 with built-in earbuds, speaker, torch
iPhone 14 Pro wait times hit new peak after disruptions at China factory
Elon Musk threatens war with Apple, jeopardizing vital relationship
TCS launches virtual Quantum Computing lab on Amazon Web Services
You are here: Home » Technology Â» News
Reliance Jio launches JioGamesCloud: What is it, how to sign-up, and more
Business Standard

App Store Awards 2022 for best apps, games across Apple platforms announced

Social media platform BeReal was named as the best app of the year and Apex Legends Mobile as best game on iOS platform

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple iPhones | Apple app store

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Apple App Store
Apple App Store

American technology giant Apple on Tuesday announced the winners of the 2022 App Store Awards. This year's award category consisted of the best app and game of the year for an iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. It also included the Apple Arcade game of the year. Besides, Apple’s App Store editors selected five ‘Cultural Impact’ winners that have made a lasting impact on people’s lives and influenced culture.

“This year’s App Store Award winners reimagined our experiences with apps that delivered fresh, thoughtful, and genuine perspectives. From self-taught solo creators to international teams spanning the globe, these entrepreneurs are making a meaningful impact, and represent the ways in which apps and games influence our communities and lives,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

BeReal, a social media app that asks users to post unfiltered photos of themselves once a day, is crowned as the best iPhone app of the year. GoodNotes 5, from Time Base Technology Limited, won the best iPad app of the year and MacFamilyTree 10 was the best app for Mac. ViX and Gentler Streak were the best apps for Apple TV and Apple Watch, respectively.

For games, Apex Legends Mobile, from Electronic Arts, was the iPhone game of the year. Moncage, vignette puzzle adventure from X.D. Network Inc, was named as the top iPad game of the year. Inscryption, from Devolver, was the best Mac game of the year. Wylde Flowers and League of Legends Esports Manager were named as the best app for Apple Arcade and China.

How We Feel from the How We Feel Project, was selected among five apps that have made a cultural impact on people's lives. It helps users put difficult emotions into words and presents strategies to address these emotions in the moment. Dot’s Home, Locket Widget, Waterllama, and Inua - A Story in Ice and Time are the other apps that were selected in this category.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple inc

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 13:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU