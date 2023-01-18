Apple announces M2 chips-powered MacBook Pro 14 and 16, Mac mini: Details

Apple has announced the MacBook Pro 14, MacBook Pro 16, and Mac mini. New chips, M2 Pro and M2 Max, in the M2 family, power the new Mac line-up. According to the American tech giant, the new MacBook Pro models are capable of up to 6x faster performance than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro and support up to 96GB of unified memory.

“MacBook Pro with Apple silicon has been a game changer, empowering pros to push the limits of their workflows while on the go and do things they never thought possible on a laptop,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Today the MacBook Pro gets even better. With faster performance, enhanced connectivity, and the longest battery life ever in a Mac, along with the best display in a laptop, there’s simply nothing else like it.”



with M2 Pro and M2 Max: India pricing and availability



The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro starts at Rs 199,900, and Rs 184,900 for education; and the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro starts at Rs 249,900, and Rs 229,900 for education. The MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max are available to order on Apple Store online and in the Apple Store app. They will begin arriving to customers and will be in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Resellers starting Tuesday, January 24.

with M2 Pro: Specifications



The MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip is offered in 10- or 12-core CPU configurations, with up to eight performance cores and four efficiency cores. The chip supports up to 200GB/s of unified memory bandwidth — double the amount in M2 — and up to 32GB of unified memory. On the GPU side, there are M2 Pro has up to 19 cores. Besides, there is a dedicated media engine in M2 Pro with support for most popular video codecs, which accelerates video playback and encoding without compromising on the power efficiency.

with M2 Max: Specifications



The MacBook Pro with M2 Max has a much larger GPU featuring up to 38 cores. It supports 400GB/s of unified memory bandwidth — twice that of M2 Pro – and up to 96GB of unified memory. The M2 Max has a 12-core CPU, with up to eight performance and four efficiency. It has a more powerful media engine than M2 Pro, with twice the ProRes acceleration to speed up media playback and transcoding.

The new MacBook Pro models has a battery life of up to 22 hours. For connectivity, there is support for Wi-Fi 6E and advanced HDMI (supports 8K displays). Rounding up the package is the Liquid Retina XDR display, extensive array of connectivity, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, six-speaker sound system, and studio-quality mics. The MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max boots macOS Ventura operating system.

Apple Mac mini with M2 and M2 Max: Specifications and India pricing



Besides the MacBook Pro, Apple unveiled Mac mini, powered by M2 and M2 Max processors. According to the company, the M2 Pro chip delivers enhanced performance, more unified memory, and advanced connectivity, including support for up to two displays on the M2 model, and up to three displays on the M2 Pro model. It can be paired with Studio Display and Magic accessories, and boots macOS Ventura.

Mac mini with M2 features an 8-core CPU, with four performance and four efficiency cores, and a 10-core GPU. It supports up to 24GB of unified memory with 100GB/s bandwidth. It can simultaneously play up to two streams of 8K ProRes 422 video at 30 fps, or up to 12 streams of 4K ProRes 422 video at 30 fps. Whereas, the M2 Pro variant can simultaneously play up to five streams of 8K ProRes 422 video at 30 fps, or up to 23 streams of 4K ProRes 422 video at 30 fps.

The M2 model features two Thunderbolt 4 ports and the M2 Pro model has four Thunderbolt 4 ports. Both models feature two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, a gigabit ethernet port with a 10GB option, an upgraded headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E5 and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity.

The Mac mini with M2 and the Mac mini with M2 Pro are available at a starting price of Rs 59,900 and Rs 129,900. Both the variants are currently available for order on Apple's official website. The availability on Apple stores and Apple authorised resellers begins on January 24.