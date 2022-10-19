Apple announces new iPad, iPad Pro: Know price, specs, availability details

American giant Apple on Tuesday refreshed its tablet line with the launch of iPad (10th Gen) and iPad Pro. Available in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + LTE variants, both the iPads are up for orders on Apple store online with availability in stores beginning Wednesday, October 26. The iPad and iPad Pro are powered by Apple A14 Bionic and Apple M2, respectively. Below are the specifications and India pricing of the new iPads:

iPad: Specifications and India pricing

Powered by Apple A14 Bionic processor, the iPad (10th Gen) sports a 10.9-inch liquid retina screen of 500 nits brightness level with true tone . It has a 12-megapixel camera sensor on the back capable of recording videos in up to 4K resolution. On the front, the iPad features a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera located along the display bezel on the landscape edge. It has a TouchID (fingerprint sensor) integrated in the power button, which is available on the top side.

The new iPad supports Wi-Fi 6 and 5G for wireless connectivity, and has a USB-C port for charging and data transfer. It comes in blue, pink, yellow, and silver colours. It is available in 64GB and 256GB configurations.

The iPad supports Apple’s new ‘Magic Keyboard Folio’, which has full-size keys of 1mm travel and trackpad with support for multi-touch gestures. The keyboard attaches with the iPad through smart connectors. It comes with an adjustable back cover that attaches magnetically to the iPad. The iPad is the first in Apple’s tablet line to boot iPadOS 16 out of the box. It supports Apple Pencil (1st generation), but requires Apple’s USB-C to Pencil adapter for pairing and charging.

iPad (Wi-Fi): Starts at Rs 44,900

iPad (Wi-Fi + Cellular): Starts at Rs 59,900

Magic Keyboard Folio: Rs 24,900

Smart Folio: Rs 8,500

Apple Pencil (1st generation): Rs 9,500, comes with USB-C adaptor

USB-C adaptor for Apple Pencil: Rs 900

iPad Pro: Specifications and India pricing

Powered by Apple’s M2 chip, the iPad Pro comes in 11-inch and 12.9-inch screen variants. The iPad Pro comes in silver and space grey finishes, and 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage configurations. It boasts dual-camera set-up on the back with support for ProRes videos, Face ID, Thunderbolt USB-C port, and a four-speaker audio system. It boots iPadOS 16 operating system and supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

iPad Pro 11-inch (Wi-Fi): Starts at Rs 81,900

iPad Pro 11-inch (Wi-Fi + Cellular): Starts at Rs 96,900

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (W-Fi): Starts at Rs 112,900

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (Wi-Fi + Cellular): Rs 127,900

Apple Pencil (2nd generation): Rs 11,900

Magic Keyboard: Rs 29,900 for 11-inch model and Rs 33,900 for 12.9-inch model

Smart Keyboard Folio: Rs 17,900 for 11-inch model and Rs 19,900 for 12.9-inch model

Smart Folio: Rs 8,500 for 11-inch model and Rs 10,900 for 12.9-inch model