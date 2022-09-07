iPhone 14 launch: Here is what Apple announced in the last 5 years

-
Apple Inc is all set to conduct its launch event for 2022 on Wednesday. In India, the event can be watched at 10:30 PM on Apple.com or Apple TV. The tech giant is expected to unveil the latest iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Series 8 at the "Far Out" event.
After two years of hiatus due to the Covid pandemic, the event will be held in the "phy-gital" mode. People will be allowed to attend the launch offline as well as online. Tech enthusiasts have stated that the company may also unveil the 2nd Generation AirPods Pro at the event at the Cupertino campus.
There has been speculation that the standard iPhone 14 models will be equipped with the iPhone 13 Pro's higher-end A15 chip with a five-core GPU for up to 25 per cent faster graphics performance. In the standard iPhone 13 models, the A15 chip has a four-core GPU, citing the WSJ, MacRumors reported.
Tracking Apple's events held in the last five years
2021 - California Streaming
The virtual event was held on September 14, 2021. Apple launched the iPhone 13 lineup at the event. It included iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.
A new iPad with an A13 chip was also launched at the event. An iPad mini with an A15 chip and Apple Watch Series 7 too were unveiled.
Just six days after the event, Apple launched iOS 15, and iPad 15, according to a report by Economic Times (ET).
2020 - Hi, Speed
The virtual event was organised at Apple Park on October 13, 2020. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max were launched at the event.
Apple also unveiled the HomePod Mini at the event.
2019 - By Innovation Only
Apple launched the iPhone 11 series at the event held on September 10, 2019. It was the first Apple event to be streamed on YouTube and Apple TV.
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max were launched at the event. The Apple Watch Series 5 and the 7th Gen iPad were also launched.
Nine days after the event, the company rolled out iOS 13 and watchOS 6, ET reported.
2018 - Gather Around
On September 12, 2018, the event was held at the Steve Jobs theatre. It saw the launch of the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR.
Apple Watch Series 4 was also launched at the event. Five days after the event, iOS 12 was rolled out.
2017 - Let's Meet At Our Place
The event was organised on September 12, 2017, at the Steve Jobs theatre. The company launched iPhone 8, iPhone 9 Plus, and iPhone X at the event.
A week later, the company unveiled the iOS 11 and WatchOS 4, the ET report added.
