Apple 'Far Out' event today: Here's what users expect from Watch Series 8

Apple's much-awaited yearly event is all set to unfold today as the US tech giant is expected to launch a series of new products, ranging from the iPhone 14 lineup to a new 'Pro' model.

The new Series 8 will have new features and specifications. However, the design will largely be the same as last year, multiple reports suggest.

Here's what users expect from the Series 8:

The new Apple Watch Series 8 will showcase a refreshed SE, a new rugged "Pro" model for athletes, according to the report.

The Series 8 watch is likely to come with a new S8 chip, the same chipset that is featured in the Series 7 watch. The new Apple Watch series may also feature a temperature sensor and is expected to come with an improved low-power mode.

Apple is also likely to introduce a body temperature sensor in the new Watch series, a feature that can help people with fertility and tracking, a report by the Wall Street Journal said.

The tech giant can also announce a new 'Pro' model for watch series 8, which will have a bigger screen and better durable finish.

Apple Watch Pro could come with a larger "nearly 2-inch display" that's "more shatter-resistant" and sport a "strong metal" case.

The Watch Pro can cost anywhere from $900 to $999, as per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He has also said that the Apple Watch 8 Pro will feature a five to seven per cent bigger display than the current Apple Watch models.

Additionally, the Apple Watch SE is likely to replace the affordable Watch Series 3, and house with the same S8 chip.