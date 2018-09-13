Apple event key highlights: From iPhone XS to iPhone XR and Watch Series 4

Apple, a Cupertino-based technology giant, on September 12 announced the iPhone XS, Max, and Series 4 Watch. The new iPhones are built on the blueprints of the iPhone X, therefore feature notch-based screen and premium glass design. The and Max are premium smartphones with OLED screen of 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch, respectively. However, the with a 6.1-inch LCD screen is the cheapest smartphone in the new series. The Series 4 Watch, on the other hand, gets a bigger screen, enhanced heart rate sensor with support to take electrocardiogram (ECG) on the go and a haptic feedback enabled king crown with fingerprint sensor.

Here are the key takeaways from the event:

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

OLED HDR Display

The iPhone XS and the boast a 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED screen, respectively. The screen in both these smartphones support Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and has a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphones boast whopping 458 pixel per inch (PPI), thanks to 2436 x 1125 resolution in the iPhone XS and 2688 x 1242 resolution in the According to the company’s claim, these displays boasts one million to one contrast ratio and supports wide colour gamut with system wide colour management. The display also supports True Tone technology, which uses six-channel light sensor to subtly adjusts the white balance onscreen to match the colour temperature of the surrounding light.

Processor

The iPhone XS and are powered by A12 Bionic, a custom build processor with a dedicated 8-core neural engine to uses real-time machine learning and artificial intelligence to enhance photos, gaming and augmented reality experience. In terms of architecture, the processor features two performance cores to handle heavy computational tasks and four efficiency cores for everyday tasks. There is a performance controller integrated at the core that dynamically divides work across these cores, harnessing all six when a power boost is needed. According to company’s claim, the performance cores in the are up to 15 per cent faster and the efficiency cores are up to 50 per cent power efficient compared to the A11 Bionic. For gaming, the new integrated GPU uses 4-core architecture, which the company’s claim to boost graphic performance by up to 50 per cent compared to the A11 Bionic.

Enhanced Dual Camera Module

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max boast dual 12-megapixel cameras on the back of f/1.8 aperture size wide angle lens and f/2.4 telephoto lens. Both the lenses are backed by optical image stabilisation. The rear camera now takes 4K videos at 60 frames per second. On the front, there is a 7MP TruDepth wide angle lens of f/2.2 aperture size. The dual camera module supports smart HDR, portrait lighting, manual Bokeh and depth control and stereo audio recording in videos, first for any iPhones.

Storage and Colour variants

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be available in three storage configurations – 64GB, 256GB and 512GB. Both these smartphones will get three colour variants – Gold, Space Grey and Silver.

SIM support

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are the first Apple smartphones to get dualSIM support.

In the US, the phones will get one physical SIM and one e-SIM option, whereas in markets like China and India, these phones will get dedicated dualSIM slot for two physical sim cards.

Apple iPhone XR

Liquid Retina LCD Display

The sports a 6.1-inch LCD screen of 1792 x 828 resolution. According to the company’s claim, the displays supports wide colour gamut with colour management system. The screen supports tap to wake feature and Apple True Tone technology, which uses six-channel light sensor to subtly adjusts the white balance onscreen to match the colour temperature of the surrounding light.

Single Lens Camera

The iPhone XR features a 12-megapixel camera on the back of f/1.8 aperture size and wide angle lens. The camera is backed by optical image stabilisation. It is also capable of taking 4K videos at 60 frames per second. On the front, there is a 7MP TruDepth wide angle lens of f/2.2 aperture size. The camera module supports smart HDR, portrait lighting and Bokeh. The phone also records videos with stereo audio.

Storage and Colour variants

The iPhone XR will be available in three storage configurations – 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. It will six colour variants – Yellow, White, Coral, Black, Blue and Red.

SIM support

The iPhone XR also gets dualSIM support. In the US, it will get one physical SIM and one e-SIM option, whereas in markets like China and India, it will get a dedicated dualSIM slot for two physical sim cards.

Apple Series 4 Watch

The Series 4 features the largest display compared to any Apple Watch. It features a new electrical heart sensor and a re-engineered Digital Crown with haptic feedback. The display on Series 4 has curved corners that accommodates more content without increasing the size of the watch. The watch is powered by S4 chip. The watch also supports on the go ECG recordings. It also features fall mode, which recognises fall and sends notification to emergency contacts. The watch gets new 40mm and 44mm size. It will be available in GPS and GPS + Cellular variants.