Apple's 'show time' event: How to watch livestream, what to expect and more
Here's what to expect at the Apple event today: the world could see a Apple news service and a Netflix-style video streaming service.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Apple will host a launch event at its Cupertino Headquarters on Monday. The technology giant is expected to launch a video streaming that will not only have original content, but also aggregate offerings from services such as Amazon Prime, HBO, CBS etc. Netflix has opted out of the platform.
The news platform would offer access to more than 200 magazines and papers, including the Wall Street Journal, according to media reports. The New York Times and the Washington Post have decided against participating in the Apple platform.
Both the services will be priced at about $10 a month, according to a WSJ report.
According to media reports, the second most valuable listed company in the world has pumped $1 billion into the platform to buy original programming. Hollywood bigwigs such as JJ Abrams, Reese Witherspoon, M Night Shyamalan and Steven Spielberg are said to have already been signed for new content.
The iPhone has long been Apple's marquee product and main money maker, but sales are starting to decline. The company is pushing digital subscriptions as it searches for new growth.
Making must-have TV shows and movies that are watchable on any device has propelled Netflix into a force in both Silicon Valley and Hollywood.
But Apple remained focused on making on gadgets: iPhones, iPads, computers and its Apple TV streaming box for TVs. Apple co-founder Steve Jobs toyed with the idea of creating a TV services behemoth, but couldn't pull it off before his death. It has taken his successor, Tim Cook, eight years to give shape to the idea.
