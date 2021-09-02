Apple faces antitrust complaint in India for misusing dominant play in apps

is facing an antitrust complaint in India for allegedly misusing its dominant position in the apps market by forcing developers to use its proprietary in-app purchase system, Reuters reported Thursday.

There is an increasing voice against firms like Google and acting as "gatekeepers" to the users app developers can access due to the dominance of their respective operating systems- Android and iOS.

The case was filed by a non-profit group calle "Together We Fight Society," based in Rajasthan. The complaint, made to the Competition Commission of India says Apple's fee of up to 30 per cent hurts competition by raising costs for app developers and customers, while also acting as a barrier to market entry, Reuters said.

"The existence of the 30 per cent commission means that some app developers will never make it to the market ... This could also result in consumer harm," said the filing, which was seen by Reuters.

"It is true and correctly raised by "Together We Fight Society" that in-app payments charged by the companies act as a barrier for innovation. These payments and policies act as a hindrance for many developers due to which they never make it to the market. Recently, the Korean government has also passed a law pertaining to the same for Google. We believe these positive moves will make tech giants rethink their restriction on independent app store and in-app purchase commission," said Rakesh Deshmukh, CEO Co-founder, Indus App Bazaar.

There has been growing concern over the dominance of and Google in the operating system arena. Lowered developer commissions have already been a contentious issue in India, on both Android and iOS.

South Korea's parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to challenge the dominance Google and Apple exert over payments on their app stores, becoming the first nation in the world to enact such a law, Yonhap News Agency reported.

South Korean lawmakers voted to approve the amendments to the Telecommunications Business Act, which bar app market operators from forcing certain payment systems on mobile content businesses by abusing their market positions, it added.

In December last year, the European Union proposed a Digital Markets Act (DMA), which proposes fines up to 10 per cent of firms' annual global revenue for offenses that include giving priority to their own services and products over smaller competitors.

An "Open App Markets Act" proposed by US Senators in August also aims to "promote competition and reduce gatekeeper power in the app economy, increase choice, improve quality, and reduce costs for consumers".