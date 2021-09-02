Apple faces antitrust complaint in India for misusing dominant play in apps

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
OPPO F19 Pro Plus review: A worthy camera-centric phone despite some flaws
OnePlus 9 Pro review: Distinct but modestly priced, all-round premium phone
OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G review: Should you pay more for the camera innovations?
PKL 2021: Full list of kabaddi players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction
-
Apple is facing an antitrust complaint in India for allegedly misusing its dominant position in the apps market by forcing developers to use its proprietary in-app purchase system, Reuters reported Thursday.
There is an increasing voice against big tech firms like Google and Apple acting as "gatekeepers" to the users app developers can access due to the dominance of their respective operating systems- Android and iOS.
The case was filed by a non-profit group calle "Together We Fight Society," based in Rajasthan. The complaint, made to the Competition Commission of India says Apple's fee of up to 30 per cent hurts competition by raising costs for app developers and customers, while also acting as a barrier to market entry, Reuters said.
"The existence of the 30 per cent commission means that some app developers will never make it to the market ... This could also result in consumer harm," said the filing, which was seen by Reuters.
"It is true and correctly raised by "Together We Fight Society" that in-app payments charged by the Big Tech companies act as a barrier for innovation. These payments and policies act as a hindrance for many developers due to which they never make it to the market. Recently, the Korean government has also passed a law pertaining to the same for Google. We believe these positive moves will make tech giants rethink their restriction on independent app store and in-app purchase commission," said Rakesh Deshmukh, CEO Co-founder, Indus App Bazaar.
There has been growing concern over the dominance of Apple and Google in the operating system arena. Lowered developer commissions have already been a contentious issue in India, on both Android and iOS.
South Korea's parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to challenge the dominance Google and Apple exert over payments on their app stores, becoming the first nation in the world to enact such a law, Yonhap News Agency reported.
South Korean lawmakers voted to approve the amendments to the Telecommunications Business Act, which bar app market operators from forcing certain payment systems on mobile content businesses by abusing their market positions, it added.
In December last year, the European Union proposed a Digital Markets Act (DMA), which proposes fines up to 10 per cent of big tech firms' annual global revenue for offenses that include giving priority to their own services and products over smaller competitors.
An "Open App Markets Act" proposed by US Senators in August also aims to "promote competition and reduce gatekeeper power in the app economy, increase choice, improve quality, and reduce costs for consumers".
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU