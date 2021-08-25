Apple HomePod mini gets India's Gaana and JioSaavn music streaming services

Apple on Wednesday announced that the American technology giant has integrated India’s and JioSaavn music streaming services to its HomePod mini smart speaker. Powered by Siri, the HomePod mini can now take voice command to stream content from these music services, besides Apple Music. However, the newly integrated music services need to be added to the HomePod mini. Here is how to do it:

How to set-up and JioSaavn on the HomePod

Step 1: On your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, open the app for your streaming service and go to the app settings. A subscription might be required for some streaming services.

Step 2: Tap the option to Connect with HomePod.

Step 3: Follow the onscreen instructions to set-up music streaming services on the HomePod.

How to choose a default music streaming service on the HomePod

Step 1: Open the Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

Step 2: Tap Home , go to Home Settings and choose the home that you want to edit.

Step 3: Tap your name under People.

Step 4: Tap Default Service under Media. Select the streaming service that you want to set as default.

Step 5: To stream audio from other supported streaming services, just name the service when you ask Siri.

Note: If Siri does not play your default streaming service after set-up, you might need to sign in as the Primary User. Open the Home app and press and hold the HomePod tile. Then scroll down, tap Primary User, and sign in with your Apple ID.

The Apple HomePod mini is available on Apple Store online and Apple authorised resellers in white and space grey colours for Rs 9,990.