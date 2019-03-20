Apple iMac 2019 a lot like iMac Pro, but much cheaper: Know price, details

After updating the iPad line-up with the launch of the iPad Air (2019) and iPad Mini (2019), Cupertino, US-based technology giant on March 19 announced new updates to its iMac line-up. The iMac 2019 has now got new processors, graphic processing units (GPUs), and retina display with 4K and 5K screens. With the new upgrades, seems to have closed the gap between the iMac and the premium iMac Pro series with power-packed specifications and features.

processors

The has got get Intel Core processors with up to eight core set-up in the premium model. The 21.5-inch iMac now boasts an 8th-generation quad-core processor (Core i3), and for the first time 6-core processors, configurable to 3.2GHz Intel Core i7 (Turbo Boost up to 4.6GHz). The 27-inch iMac gets 9th-generation 6-core (Core i5) and 8-core (Core i7) processors.

GPUs

The iMac 2019 comes with the Radeon Pro Vega GPUs built in. The 21.5-inch iMac gets the Radeon Pro 555X with 2GB of VRAM in the Core i3 model, and Radeon Pro 560X with 4GB of VRAM in Core i5 model – configurable to Radeon Pro Vega 20 with 4GB of VRAM. The 27-inch iMac gets up to Radeon Pro 580X with 8GB of VRAM in the Core i9 model.

Retina screen with 4K and 5K resolution

The 21.5-inch iMac has got a retina display of a 4K resolution, up to 500 nits of brightness and wide colour (DCI-P3) support. The 27-inch iMac has got a retina 5K display with support for one billion colours, 500 nits of brightness and a wide colour gamut (DCI-P3).

macOS Mojave

The iMac 2019 comes with macOS Mojave pre-installed. The OS is the latest version of Apple's desktop operating system with features like Dark Mode, Stacks, and group FaceTime. Dark mode transforms the desktop and puts the focus on user content, Stacks organises desktop by automatically stacking files into groups, and FaceTime supports group calling. macOS Mojave also brings iOS apps, including news, stocks, voice memos and home to the Mac, and it features a redesigned Mac App Store.

Pricing and availability

The 21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K display, starts at Rs 119,900. And the 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display starts at Rs 169,900. Both will be available for order through Apple Authorised Resellers from next week.