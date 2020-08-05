Apple iMac gets SSDs across variants, Retina 5K display, and other upgrades

has refreshed its iMac-series of all-in-one desktop computers with solid-state drives (SSDs) across the line, Retina 5K display, higher quality camera, speakers, mics, and more. Most of these upgrades come to 27-inch iMac, whereas, the 21.5-inch iMac now comes with SSDs as standard storage across the line. There is also an option to choose from Fusion Drive. Besides upgrading the iMac, the Cupertino-based technology giant also announced upgrades for its iMac Pro.

The Pro model now comes standard with a 10-core Xeon processor with up to 18 cores, 256GB quad-channel ECC memory, and a 27-inch Retina 5K display.

The 27-inch iMac, 21.5-inch iMac and iMac Pro now starts at Rs 169,900, 99,900 and Rs 464,900, respectively. These products will be available in Authorised Resellers later in August.

Coming back to 27-inch iMac, which has got the major upgrades for improved performance, it features processors of up to 10 cores, double the memory capacity over predecessor, AMD graphics, SSDs across the line with four times the storage capacity, a new nano-texture glass option, Retina 5K display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, higher fidelity speakers, and studio-quality mics.

“With blazing performance, double the memory, SSDs across the line with quadruple the storage, an even more stunning Retina 5K display, a better camera, higher fidelity speakers, and studio-quality mics, the 27-inch iMac is loaded with new features at the same price. It’s the ultimate desktop, to work, create, and communicate,” said Tom Boger, Apple’s senior director of Mac and iPad Product Marketing.

Compared to the previous-generation 8-core 27-inch iMac, the new iMac delivers up to 65 per cent more plug-ins in Logic Pro, up to 40 percent faster 8K ProRes transcode in Final Cut Pro X, up to 35 per cent faster rendering with Arnold in Autodesk Maya, and up to 25 percent faster build time in Xcode.

The gains are also available in terms of graphic performance. Compared to the previous-generation 27-inch iMac with Radeon Pro Vega 48 graphics, the new iMac delivers up to 55 per cent faster rendering in Maxon Cinema 4D ProRender, up to 50 per cent faster demo fly-through in Unity Editor up to 45 per cent faster performance in “Total War: Three Kingdoms.”, and up to 30 per cent faster timeline rendering in Final Cut Pro X.

Both the performance and graphic gains are based on Apple’s statement.