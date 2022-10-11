JUST IN
Apple iOS 16.0.3 update for iPhones fixes buds, updates security: Know more

The iOS 16.0.3 update is now available for iOS 16 compatible iPhones. It brings bug fixes related to CarPlay, mail, app notification, and more

Apple Inc | Apple iOS bugs | Apple new iOS update

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Apple has started rolling out the iOS 16.0.3 update to address the bugs in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is the third update since the launch of the iOS 16 operating system. This update is available for iPhones compatible with iOS 16, which includes the iPhone 8 and models released after it.

The update fixes the bug that results in delayed or not delivered incoming calls and app notifications. It addresses the issue of low microphone volume during CarPlay phone calls and mail crashes on receiving malformed email. Besides, it also fixes the camera slowdown issue on affected iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models.

Steps to download the new update

Step 1: Go to Settings

Step 2: Inside Settings, tap on General

Step 3: Click on Software Update and then, on Download and Install

Step 4: Agree to the Terms of Service and your device will be updated to the latest iOS

The iOS 16.0.3 update follows iOS 16.0.2, released towards the end of September. This update addressed the ‘shaky camera’ issue in the supporting iPhones, as the users complained about the camera producing blurry images when used in third-party apps. The update fixed the copy and paste prompt, which appears more than expected when used between apps. Among others, it also addressed the issue of display turning black and voiceover disabled when device is rebooted, and more.

Apple rolled out the iOS 16 operating system globally last month. It upgraded the lock screen. The user can customize the lock screen with widgets so that they can view the most recent football results or check the weather without unlocking their phone. It allowed the user to undo a text within 30 secs and edit it. Apple has also added lockdown mode in iOS 16, which gives extreme protection against spyware.

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 11:31 IST

