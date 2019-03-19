Apple iPad Air, iPad Mini launched: Indian pricing, specifications, & more

Cupertino, US-based technology giant on March 18 re-introduced the iPad Air (2019), after discontinuing it a few years ago when the company unveiled the iPad Pro. Along with the Air, the company also launched the iPad Mini (2019), bringing new features and upgrades to the most affordable iPad after a long time. Here are the specifications, features and Indian pricing of the newly launched models:

iPad Air and iPad Mini specifications

The 2019 iPad Air and iPad Mini are midrange devices powered by Apple’s flagship A12 Bionic chipset with neural engine. Except for display size and compatible accessories, both the iPads have similar specifications. The iPad Air boasts a 10.5-inch laminated IPS retina display, whereas, the iPad Mini has a 7.9-inch laminated IPS retina display.

Both these devices come in WiFi and WiFi + LTE variants, available in silver, space grey and gold colour options. They sport a fingerprint sensor (Touch ID), embedded under the home button on the front. Both these iPads come in two storage variants – 64GB and 256GB. While they both support Pencil (first generation) and compatible Bluetooth keyboards, the iPad Air is also compatible with Smart keyboard. Imaging is covered by an 8-megapixel lens of f/2.4 aperture on the back and a 7MP facetime HD camera on the front.

iPad Air (2019)

The iPad Mini starts at Rs 34,900 for the WiFi model and Rs 45,900 for the WiFi + cellular model. Price of the iPad Air, on the other hand, starts at Rs 44,900 for the WiFi model and Rs 55,900 for the WiFi + cellular model. Though the new iPads are available for orders in select countries, it is expected to come to India soon and will be available through Apple authorised resellers and select carriers.

iPad Mini (2019)

The Apple Pencil (1st generation) will be available for purchase separately for Rs 8,500. The Smart Keyboard for the 10.5-inch iPad Air will be available separately for Rs 3500 with layouts for over 30 languages, including simplified Chinese, French, German, Japanese and Spanish.

The polyurethane smart covers will be available for Rs 3,500 for iPad mini and Rs 3,700 for iPad Air in charcoal grey, white, pink sand and a new papaya, with additional leather smart covers available for iPad Air in black, saddle brown, midnight blue and red.