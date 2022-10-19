Apple iPadOS 16 arriving on Oct 24: What's new, compatible devices and more

Apple on Tuesday announced its iPadOS 16 release timeline for supported devices. The next generation operating system for will be available as a free software update for (5th generation and later), mini (5th generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), and all iPad Pro models on October 24.

The iPadOS 16 will bring several new features, including the Stage Manager. Designed to enable multi-tasking, the stage manager feature automatically organises apps and windows on the side of the screen. It would allow users to open multiple windows of different sizes in a single view, drag and drop windows from the side, or open apps from the Dock to create groups of apps. This feature will be available on the iPad Pro and iPad Air with the M1 chip.

Like the iOS 16 for iPhones, the iPadOS 16 for iPads would get new tools in the Mail app such as schedule, recall, remind later, follow up suggestions, and more. Safari browser on the iPadOS 16 will get a shared Tab Groups feature, which would allow easy collaboration by enabling shared web browsing experience.

Freeform, a collaborative app for people to brainstorm at one place with the help of layouts, is a new addition coming with iPadOS 16. iCloud Shared Photo Library is another new feature coming with iPadOS 16. It would allow people in a family group to share photos with each other.